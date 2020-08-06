Search

Advanced search

Bowling House inundated with bookings after plea for support

PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 06 August 2020

The Bowling House in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the support from customers Picture: The Bowling House

The Bowling House in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the support from customers Picture: The Bowling House

Archant

After Boris Johnson decided not to reopen bowling alleys with one day’s notice, the Bowling House in Norwich put out an appeal for support and staff have been overwhelmed with the response.

Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling HouseSome of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House

The Dereham Road venue boasts retro bowling lanes, with pins on strings and vintage cinema seats, and the independent business has proved popular since opening in 2018.

But coronavirus has had a huge impact as the bowling has been shut since March and the bar and restaurant has only been back open since July 4.

After months of uncertainty, the team had pinned their hopes on opening up the lanes on August 1, but their plans once again had to be put on hold as the prime minister delayed it until at least mid-August.

Following the announcement, the Bowling House posted a plea for support on Facebook, urging people to eat and drink there.

The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling HouseThe Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House

READ MORE: Breakfast is back as The Unthank Kitchen finally reopens

The venue is part of Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with two courses and a cocktail or pint for £10 Monday to Wednesday and a free bowling voucher.

From Thursday to Sunday, there is a free drink and bowling voucher with every main course and options include burgers, nachos and slow-cooked pork belly.

The post has since been shared over 2,000 times and the venue is already sold-out of Eat Out to Help Out for the first two weeks of August.

The line-up for Hooma Comedy's August show at Bowling House. Picture: Hooma ComedyThe line-up for Hooma Comedy's August show at Bowling House. Picture: Hooma Comedy

Sam Leonard, marketing manager, said: “When we finally thought we were opening and were all set, it was pulled out from under us and we thought we were in big trouble.

READ MORE: Tours return to Norwich’s hidden street likened to Diagon Alley

“It has felt like we have fallen through the cracks, but it is so nice the people of Norwich have stepped in.

“We couldn’t believe the reaction to the post, but we still need people to keep booking in and supporting us.”

Live music and comedy events are also taking place in the refurbished garden this summer, including Giggles in the Garden with local comedians from August 14 to 15.

Book a table at bowlinghouse.co.uk/restaurant and visit the Bowling House Facebook page to buy tickets for events.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Norfolk hospital preparing for second coronavirus wave in late September, meeting hears

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Most Read

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Norfolk hospital preparing for second coronavirus wave in late September, meeting hears

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Vrancic expects to stay with City but admits interest from Germany

Mario Vrancic expects to remain with Norwich City following relegation to the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bowling House inundated with bookings after plea for support

The Bowling House in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the support from customers Picture: The Bowling House

Norfolk set for heatwave with temperatures soaring to 35C

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wetherspoon makes job cuts – including regionally – as effect of coronavirus hits

Wetherspoon, which runs venues in Norfolk like the Bell, has announced job cuts but not people working in its pubs. PicL Archant