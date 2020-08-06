Bowling House inundated with bookings after plea for support

The Bowling House in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the support from customers Picture: The Bowling House Archant

After Boris Johnson decided not to reopen bowling alleys with one day’s notice, the Bowling House in Norwich put out an appeal for support and staff have been overwhelmed with the response.

Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House

The Dereham Road venue boasts retro bowling lanes, with pins on strings and vintage cinema seats, and the independent business has proved popular since opening in 2018.

But coronavirus has had a huge impact as the bowling has been shut since March and the bar and restaurant has only been back open since July 4.

After months of uncertainty, the team had pinned their hopes on opening up the lanes on August 1, but their plans once again had to be put on hold as the prime minister delayed it until at least mid-August.

Following the announcement, the Bowling House posted a plea for support on Facebook, urging people to eat and drink there.

The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House

The venue is part of Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with two courses and a cocktail or pint for £10 Monday to Wednesday and a free bowling voucher.

From Thursday to Sunday, there is a free drink and bowling voucher with every main course and options include burgers, nachos and slow-cooked pork belly.

The post has since been shared over 2,000 times and the venue is already sold-out of Eat Out to Help Out for the first two weeks of August.

The line-up for Hooma Comedy's August show at Bowling House. Picture: Hooma Comedy The line-up for Hooma Comedy's August show at Bowling House. Picture: Hooma Comedy

Sam Leonard, marketing manager, said: “When we finally thought we were opening and were all set, it was pulled out from under us and we thought we were in big trouble.

“It has felt like we have fallen through the cracks, but it is so nice the people of Norwich have stepped in.

“We couldn’t believe the reaction to the post, but we still need people to keep booking in and supporting us.”

Live music and comedy events are also taking place in the refurbished garden this summer, including Giggles in the Garden with local comedians from August 14 to 15.

Book a table at bowlinghouse.co.uk/restaurant and visit the Bowling House Facebook page to buy tickets for events.