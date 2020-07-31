Search

Advanced search

Bowling House to offer free game for diners this August

PUBLISHED: 11:01 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 31 July 2020

The Bowling House in Norwich is offering a free game to diners this August Picture: The Bowling House

The Bowling House in Norwich is offering a free game to diners this August Picture: The Bowling House

Archant

If you’ve got an afternoon or evening spare this August then head to Norwich’s Bowling House as they are offering a free game for diners all month.

Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling HouseSome of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House

The Dereham Road venue boasts retro bowling lanes, with pins on strings and vintage cinema seats, and a bar and restaurant with local beers and spirits and the menu includes burgers, nachos and small plates.

While the restaurant reopened to customers on July 4, including the refurbished beer garden, the bowling is returning on Saturday, August 1.

To celebrate, The Bowling House is giving away a free game to anyone who chooses to dine there throughout August.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Playhouse reopens its bar in the auditorium

The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling HouseThe Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House

The venue is also part of Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme and all food and soft drinks will be 50pc off, up to the value of £10, from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout the month.

Also on those days, customers can eat, drink, with the choice of a cocktail or pint, and play game of bowling for £10, with food served from midday.

Jack Thompson, general manager of The Bowling House, said: “It’s been a long and tough few months but it feels so good to be bowling again.

READ MORE: Live music returning to Norfolk this summer with Sundown Concerts

“Norwich really is great at supporting local businesses and we’re so please with the support we’ve received that we’ve decided to make bowling free for the first month.”

To make sure The Bowling House is Covid-safe, there will be reduced capacity, hand sanitiser available and staff on shift whose sole responsibility will be ensuring the building is clean and safe.

The ball return system has been altered so no lane shares equipment and all bowling balls will be sanitised between games.

Live music and comedy events have already taken place in the refurbished garden, with more planned for the rest of the summer.

Book a table at bowlinghouse.co.uk/eat-out-to-help-out

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Most Read

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City consult fans over Carrow Road return

Norwich City supporters were not able to attend games during the Premier League resumption after a three month pause for the global pandemic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum’s emotional speeding plea after beloved cat is killed in hit and run

Heather Neal and her daughter, Hollie, want to raise awareness around speed in Norwich after their cat was killed in a hit and run. Picture: Heather Neal

‘Much-needed’ bypass on major Norfolk road takes step forward

Norfoll County Council has progressed plans to create a bypass of Long Stratton on the A140. Picture: Archant

Prime minister pauses lockdown restriction easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chapelfield shoppers without mask asked to make donation or be turned away

Chapelfield Mall has launched a mask taskforce who will work to ensure government guidance on face coverings are adhered to. Picture: Plain Speaking