Bowling House to offer free game for diners this August

The Bowling House in Norwich is offering a free game to diners this August Picture: The Bowling House Archant

If you’ve got an afternoon or evening spare this August then head to Norwich’s Bowling House as they are offering a free game for diners all month.

Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House Some of the dishes on offer at The Bowling House in Norwich Picture: The Bowling House

The Dereham Road venue boasts retro bowling lanes, with pins on strings and vintage cinema seats, and a bar and restaurant with local beers and spirits and the menu includes burgers, nachos and small plates.

While the restaurant reopened to customers on July 4, including the refurbished beer garden, the bowling is returning on Saturday, August 1.

To celebrate, The Bowling House is giving away a free game to anyone who chooses to dine there throughout August.

The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House The Bowling House is running live music and comedy events in the garden this summer Picture: The Bowling House

The venue is also part of Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme and all food and soft drinks will be 50pc off, up to the value of £10, from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout the month.

Also on those days, customers can eat, drink, with the choice of a cocktail or pint, and play game of bowling for £10, with food served from midday.

Jack Thompson, general manager of The Bowling House, said: “It’s been a long and tough few months but it feels so good to be bowling again.

“Norwich really is great at supporting local businesses and we’re so please with the support we’ve received that we’ve decided to make bowling free for the first month.”

To make sure The Bowling House is Covid-safe, there will be reduced capacity, hand sanitiser available and staff on shift whose sole responsibility will be ensuring the building is clean and safe.

The ball return system has been altered so no lane shares equipment and all bowling balls will be sanitised between games.

Live music and comedy events have already taken place in the refurbished garden, with more planned for the rest of the summer.

Book a table at bowlinghouse.co.uk/eat-out-to-help-out