Bongo's Bingo add second Norwich night after launch sells out in 'record time'

PUBLISHED: 10:20 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 31 August 2019

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

Archant

Bongo's Bingo has announced it will be hosting a second night in Norwich after its launch date in the city sold out in "record time".

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James ChapmanBongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Tickets for the Norwich launch at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Saturday, October 5 sold out very quickly so organisers have added a new date on Saturday, November 2 at the same venue.

Whether you're celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, Bongo's Bingo is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from a pink unicorn to Phillip Schofield cardboard cut-out.

Jonny Bongo, who co-founded Bongo's Bingo, said: "Myself and my business partner Joshua Burke started it in April 2015 in Liverpool.

"We never really knew where it would take us, we literally just wanted to do something different.

"It's quintessentially bingo but we have amped it up just a little bit shall we say - everyone is dancing on the benches going mad one minute, then it's silence again as we play the bingo.

"It could be 80s and 90s power ballads and hands in the air, then S Club the next, then Guns and Roses."

The pair decided to create the event as they realised people were "bored" with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create an immersive experience.

They have also run Bongo's Bingo Events in other European cities, Dubai and Australia.

Jonny added: "It's about escapism and nostalgia, it is having a rave to bangers with your mates then playing bingo, then dancing on the benches, then someone is dancing on stage to win their prize."

Doors open at 6pm on October 2 and the first game of bingo starts at 8pm with final release tickets still available from £15 at bongosbingo.co.uk

