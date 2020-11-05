Bongo’s Bingo set to return to Norwich

Bongo's Bingo is returning to Norwich next summer Picture: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo all rights reserved

Next summer, the ultimate bingo experience is scheduled to return to Norwich.

Bongo's Bingo includes weird and wonderful prizes, dance-offs and rave intervals Credit: Bongo's Bingo Bongo's Bingo includes weird and wonderful prizes, dance-offs and rave intervals Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is not just a night of dabbers, it is an evening of dance-offs, rave intervals and audience participation.

It is coming back to Epic Studios in Magdalen Street where party-goers can win prizes like a giant pink unicorn, a Henry Hoover and even a mobility scooter.

Throughout June to August, there are 10 events scheduled on Fridays and Saturday nights in Norwich.

The company runs events across the UK and also holds the same event in Gorleston-On-Sea.

To grab a Bongo’s Bingo ticket, visit the website https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/63/norwich/