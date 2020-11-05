Bongo’s Bingo set to return to Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:45 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 05 November 2020
all rights reserved
Next summer, the ultimate bingo experience is scheduled to return to Norwich.
Bongo’s Bingo is not just a night of dabbers, it is an evening of dance-offs, rave intervals and audience participation.
You may also want to watch:
It is coming back to Epic Studios in Magdalen Street where party-goers can win prizes like a giant pink unicorn, a Henry Hoover and even a mobility scooter.
Throughout June to August, there are 10 events scheduled on Fridays and Saturday nights in Norwich.
The company runs events across the UK and also holds the same event in Gorleston-On-Sea.
To grab a Bongo’s Bingo ticket, visit the website https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/63/norwich/
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.