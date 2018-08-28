Sing-along screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody are coming to Norwich

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Archant

For one night only fans of the Golden Globe winning film Bohemian Rhapsody will have the chance to sing along to their favourite Queen songs at special screenings.

It was a box office smash last year and earlier this week the film picked up Golden Globes for best drama and Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury, won best performance by an actor in a drama.

Special sing-a-long screenings will be taking place in Norwich on Friday January 11 at Vue and Odeon and both screenings start at 8pm.

The film, which features many of Queen’s best known hits, documents Mercury’s time in the band and reaches its finale at the legendary Live Aid show at Wembley Stadium where Queen were arguably the highlight.