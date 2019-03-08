Search

Bodega review: Well on the way to becoming a familiar name in the UK

PUBLISHED: 10:03 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 27 March 2019

Bodega headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Photo: Steve Hunt

Bodega headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Photo: Steve Hunt

Steve Hunt

Having seen New Yorkers Bodega play on the Lake Stage at Latitude Festival last summer it would be interesting to see how they transferred to Norwich Arts Centre on a Tuesday night.

Support was in the form of Dry Cleaning who delivered dead pan vocals over frenetic guitars, and lo-fi rhythms whilst at the same time remains self effacing and friendly to the decent size crowd.

They perfectly complimented Bodega, the intensity that was slightly diluted in a field in Henham Park found a new home at the Arts Centre, Bodega turned it up to 10 and then some.

Rhythmic, almost tribal deconstructed drums underpinning every track, scratchy guitars and semi spoken, semi chanted vocals to the fore on songs like ‘How Did This Happen?!’ were lapped up by the the crowd.

Bodega may have told the crowd the they were a ‘new band’ but on this showing and with plenty of airtime on BBC Radio 6 Music they are well on the way to becoming a familiar name in the UK.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

