Blues rock singer and guitarist Samantha Fish to perform in Norwich

Samantha Fish. Picture: Edyta Krzesak Edyta Krzesak

Blues-rock fans have the chance to catch one of the hottest properties on the circuit when Samantha Fish visits Norwich tomorrow (March 6).

Samantha Fish. Picture: Chyrisse Tabone Samantha Fish. Picture: Chyrisse Tabone

The guitarist and singer will be at the Waterfront for what is the only date on her UK tour that has yet to sell out.

Music Radar recently named Fish as one of the current 10 best blues guitarists in the world, alongside the likes of Joe Bonamassa and Eric Gales - something of immense pride to her.

"It feels kind of crazy. Those guys are monster players, and I'm so proud to be listed amongst them. I think having representation for women on these lists is so important for up and coming players. I feel honoured to be considered."

Fish is touring in support of her latest album, Kill Or Be Kind, having built up a reputation as one of the best blues live acts around. She's also noted for pushing at the genre's boundaries.

"I'm never going to be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am. But it's all the blues for me," she says. "When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in blues before. You've got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice."

Fish says she particularly enjoys playing on this side of the Atlantic.

"I just love touring in the UK. I always look forward to the fans, the bigger venues [and] bringing our new album across the pond," she says.

"The music fans are particular and have high standards - they are 'in the know'. It makes sense when you think about the volume of high-quality music that has come from there. I love the history. I love the people. To finally start having a foothold there, it's better than winning any award."

Fish's support on this tour comes from French guitarist Felix Rabin, and for the Norwich show there will also be a support set from Norwich-based blues/folk guitarist Tom Malachowski.

