Norwich band to complete their album in memory of renowned record producer

Norwich-based rock band Blind Tiger. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger Supplied by Blind Tiger

A Norwich-based band are finishing off their album in memory of their close friend and record producer who passed away last year.

Local alternative rock band Blind Tiger were working on their debut album with Grammy-nominated rock producer Chris Tsangarides when he was suddenly taken ill and subsequently passed away in January 2018.

The band, who were formed back in 2009 by best friends Charlie McCarthy and Andy Dunning, are continuing the production process on their own in honour of Tsangarides.

To complete this process, Blind Tiger have built a home studio from scratch which includes an isolation chamber for recording guitars in a cupboard under some stairs.

Blind Tiger with Grammy-nominated record producer Chris Tsangarides. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger Blind Tiger with Grammy-nominated record producer Chris Tsangarides. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger

Having gone from playing rock covers in a caravan to writing their own original songs and touring the country, Blind Tiger first became close friends with Mr Tsangarides in 2016 after they collaborated with him on their EP Immortalized.

“Chris' passing came as a huge shock to us all,” explains lead guitarist Lewis Guyton.

“We all got together one night, and thought, what would Chris want us to do? He wouldn't want us to give up and make do with the bits we had just because he wasn't here. He'd want us to carry on and not let sadness get in the way if things.”

Blind Tiger working on their album in their home studio. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger Blind Tiger working on their album in their home studio. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger

“With Matt's [keyboard and piano] skills and knowledge behind the desk, and the wisdom we took from working with Chris, we can finally finish this album in Chris' honour.”

“Creating this album after the massive blow that we all suffered has really brought the band together in ways I'd never imagined,” added Charlie McCarthy.

“It's thrown us onto this path where we now have to think and do for ourselves.”

Blind Tiger performing live at Epic Studios for their music video. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger Blind Tiger performing live at Epic Studios for their music video. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger

“Its been a ton of fun, giving up rooms in my house to set up drum kits, an endless amount of amps, then the small matter of tearing out cupboards under my stairs to create a soundproof space for an amplifier - luckily I have awesome neighbours!”

“I am so proud to say I'm in a band where all 5 of us are a solid unit. We work together to create the music we love, the videos we find funny and the friendships to last a lifetime.”

The band have recently released the very first track from their upcoming album, titled Closed Door, with a music video filmed by Epic Studios in Norwich and highly accredited director of photography Jamie Knights.

