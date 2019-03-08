Search

Date announced for Big Boom fireworks display

PUBLISHED: 17:13 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 16 September 2019

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Archant

The date of Norwich's Big Boom fireworks display has been announced.

Returning to the city for a seventh time, this year's Big Boom will take place on Friday, November 8.

Organised by Norwich City Council, since its inception the free event has grown in scale and popularity and last year attracted more than 10,000 people into the city centre who lined the streets to see fireworks set off from the top of Norwich Castle.

This year's display will be managed by Pains Fireworks, world renowned for its professional displays and steeped in history, dating all the way back to Guy Fawkes himself.

Seating for disabled people attending Big Boom will be at the motorbike park on St Peters Street.

Any city centre road closures will be confirmed nearer the time.

