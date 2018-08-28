Biddy’s Tea Room set to be haunted by the spirits of Christmas with special theatre performances

The Keeper's Daughter will be presenting A Christmas Carol at Biddy's Tea Room in Norwich - Mark Finbow and Helen Vine (C) The Keeper's Daughter The Keeper's Daughter

Biddy’s Tea Room in Norwich will be encouraging people to get into the Christmas spirit with special performances of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol from local theatre company The Keeper’s Daughter. But how will the resident ghost feel about it?

A Christmas Carol presented by The Keeper's Daughter (C) The Keeper's Daughter A Christmas Carol presented by The Keeper's Daughter (C) The Keeper's Daughter

A chilling ghost story will be served with a warm welcome – and mulled apple juice and homemade mince pies - in December when Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is performed at Biddy’s Tea Room in Norwich and sister business Biddy’s Kitchen in Aylsham.

The production, performed by The Keeper’s Daughter Theatre Company, will be presenting the Christmas classic at a series of performances inside the vintage-style tearoom on Lower Goat Lane in Norwich between December 10 and 20.

The Keeper’s Daughter is a Norfolk based professional theatre company which has toured this version of this classic festive ghost story across the region numerous times to sold-out venues. Last year the show was supported by Arts Council England to launch a rural tour of the production.

Artistic director and co-founder of the group Mark Finbow said the theatre company was well-known for making theatre for unusual venues and that Biddy’s, an independent vintage-inspired tea house owned by Charlie Buchan and named after her dog, was a perfect place to perform a version of Dickens’ masterpiece.

“I’m delighted to have this show at the tearoom,” said Ms Buchan, “Biddy’s is Victorian in style and this story is quintessentially Victorian, here given a contemporary twist. It’s perfect for our first foray into theatre.

“I’ve been wanting to experiment with evening events for a long time. The opportunity to host something so suited to the venue and our customer base was too good to miss. It’s a real family show, all ages enjoy the performance. And according to the some of our team, Biddy’s is said to be haunted, so a Christmas ghost story sounds perfect to me.”

The Keeper’s Daughter’s Christmas Carol brings physical theatre, comedy and spooky drama to Biddy’s throughout December. The show takes place upstairs at Biddy’s Tea Room Norwich in and there will also be accessible performances on ground-level at Biddy’s Kitchen in Aylsham on December 16t and 23 December. Booking for all shows is essential as space is strictly limited.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children aged under the age of 14. The show is suitable for those aged five and above and lasts for approximately an hour. To book tickets and for more information, visit www.thekeepersdaughter.org.uk.