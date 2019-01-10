BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood Archant

Your little ones will be able to scale to new heights as a new play area will open at BeWILDerwood for the new season.

Towering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwood Towering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwood

The popular family attraction, located in Hoveton, is set in woodland and includes boat trips, mazes and storytelling stages.

BeWILDerwood is currently closed for winter but will reopen on February 16 for half-term.

New for 2019, The Towering Treetop Tangles is a giant wooden structure which children can scramble through to explore the giant flowers in the treetops.

The play area, located behind the Tricky Tunnels at the edge of the park, is the largest at BeWILDerwood and reaches upwards of 30 feet and covers over 1,000 feet.

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

A spokesman for BeWILDerwood said:”The Towering Treetop Tangles got its name because the structure itself is inspired by the idea of a collection of wild, giant flowers growing in BeWILDerwood way up high in the canopy.

“It will be one for the bigger, braver kids as it comprises of a mixture of adventurous ground play to clamber through, high-level walkways,

platforms below the tree canopy and challenging play equipment up in the air designed to encourage creative, free play.

“And of course, in true BeWILDerwood spirit, grown-ups are expected to join in the fun too.

“The Twiggles & Boggle Builders are still working on sprucing the Towering Treetop Tangles, making it look quirky and magical in true BeWILDerwood style.“

Whilst the wooden structure is now completed, the giant flowers and finishing touches still need to be added.

The award-winning forest of fun opens for weekends after February half-term and daily from April 5.