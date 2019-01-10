Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

10 January, 2019 - 11:02
Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

Archant

Your little ones will be able to scale to new heights as a new play area will open at BeWILDerwood for the new season.

Towering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwoodTowering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwood

The popular family attraction, located in Hoveton, is set in woodland and includes boat trips, mazes and storytelling stages.

BeWILDerwood is currently closed for winter but will reopen on February 16 for half-term.

New for 2019, The Towering Treetop Tangles is a giant wooden structure which children can scramble through to explore the giant flowers in the treetops.

The play area, located behind the Tricky Tunnels at the edge of the park, is the largest at BeWILDerwood and reaches upwards of 30 feet and covers over 1,000 feet.

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwoodTowering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

A spokesman for BeWILDerwood said:”The Towering Treetop Tangles got its name because the structure itself is inspired by the idea of a collection of wild, giant flowers growing in BeWILDerwood way up high in the canopy.

“It will be one for the bigger, braver kids as it comprises of a mixture of adventurous ground play to clamber through, high-level walkways,

READ MORE: 13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

platforms below the tree canopy and challenging play equipment up in the air designed to encourage creative, free play.

“And of course, in true BeWILDerwood spirit, grown-ups are expected to join in the fun too.

“The Twiggles & Boggle Builders are still working on sprucing the Towering Treetop Tangles, making it look quirky and magical in true BeWILDerwood style.“

Whilst the wooden structure is now completed, the giant flowers and finishing touches still need to be added.

The award-winning forest of fun opens for weekends after February half-term and daily from April 5.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

6 great walks near Pateley Bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Julian Norton and Peter Wright - TV’s Yorkshire Vets

#includeImage($article, 225)

6 of the best afternoon teas in York

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich theatre company picked to perform at Australian festival

Members of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley Evenett

Man charged with burglary refuses to leave cell

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists