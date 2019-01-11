Eight places in Norwich that definitely sell Japanese food

Norwich offers some tempting Japanese cuisine. Photo: (Left to right) Bun Box, Soyokaze, Shiki, and Ciscoe's Archant

Some of the best Japanese restaurants in Norwich that are definitely Japanese restaurants...

Orlando Williams denies claims his property is being used as a restaurant. Photo: Luke Powell Orlando Williams denies claims his property is being used as a restaurant. Photo: Luke Powell

Fans of Japanese cuisine may be disappointed to find the property on Earlham Road sporting the signage “Orlando’s” and “Sakura” is not, according to the owner, a Japanese restaurant at all and is instead just a house.

However, Norwich does boast a number of confirmed Japanese eateries with tempting dishes from sushi to katsu curry. Here’s eight of the best.

Sushi at Soyokaze. Photo: Soyokaze Sushi at Soyokaze. Photo: Soyokaze

Soyokaze, 13 St Giles St Norwich

Described by one TripAdvisor reviewer as “the best Japanese restaurant in Norwich”, Soyokaze has established itself in the Norwich Asian food scene. The menu boasts freshly prepared sushi, tempura, seafood, teriyaki and many other traditional Japanese dishes. Soyokaze prides itself on the presentation of its food.

Chwan-Mushi (Japanese style flan) at Shiki. Photo: Shiki Chwan-Mushi (Japanese style flan) at Shiki. Photo: Shiki

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 6 Tombland

Earning the praise of Guardian food critic Jay Rayner, who in 2016 said: “The sushi is terrific, not just for East Anglia but for anywhere in Britain”, Shiki should definitively be on your list of places to try. It celebrates its fifteenth anniversary September this year.

Sushi at Ciscoe's. Photo: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi Sushi at Ciscoe's. Photo: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi

Ciscoe’s Pan Asian and Sushi, 25 Ber Street

Pan Asian Ciscoe’s offers “mouth-watering” dishes from across the east, including Japanese staple sushi. The menu describes delicately-presented sushi dishes featuring the freshest ingredients. Diners can choose from Futomaki, Nigiri, Uramaki, Hosomaki, and Special Rolls.

Chapelfield restaurants feature - food at Wagamama's Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Sophie Duncan For: EPU Archant © 2008 01603 772434 Chapelfield restaurants feature - food at Wagamama's Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Sophie Duncan For: EPU Archant © 2008 01603 772434

Wagamama, 408 Chapelfield Plain

Chain restaurant Wagamama has become a high street favourite to many. Its vast menu of Japanese inspired dishes includes a number of ramen dishes, katsu curries, and rice bowls. If you are looking to eat fast, fresh, Japanese inspired cuisine then Wagamama is always a safe bet.

Sushi boxes at Matane. Photo: Ella Wilkinson Sushi boxes at Matane. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Matane Sushi, 2 Castle Meadow

Recently opened Matane Sushi serves fresh, fast sushi at reasonable prices. It also offers hot food options including gyozas, katsu curry, lemongrass chicken curry and bang bang chicken. Its modern space and food philosophy means its among the closest Norwich has to the popular sushi bars of Cambridge and London.

A steamed bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market. Photo: Bun Box A steamed bun from Bun Box on Norwich Market. Photo: Bun Box

Bun Box, Stall 23, Norwich Market

If it’s Japanese street food that you’re after then Bun Box on Norwich market is the one for you. Serving sweet and savoury buns with a variety of fillings, it’s great for lunch or just a treat.

The sushi counter at COSMO. Photo: COSMO The sushi counter at COSMO. Photo: COSMO

COSMO, 25 London Street

‘All you can eat’ buffet restaurant COSMO specialises in world wide cuisine, including a fresh sushi counter nestled amongst its other varied offerings. The restaurant is family friendly and a very popular choice with diners.

Sushi box at Yo! Sushi Norwich. Photo: Yo! Sushi Sushi box at Yo! Sushi Norwich. Photo: Yo! Sushi

Yo! Sushi, 40

This chain restaurant serves Japanese dishes taken from a moving belt or ordered from an open kitchen. Yo! Norwich offers food to eat in or takeaway and does its best to limit food waste and sells leftover food at discounted prices via the TooGoodToGo app.