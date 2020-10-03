7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Norwich

Roasts from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer, one of the places you can get a great Sunday lunch in Norwich Picture: James Randle Archant

With fluffy Yorkshire puddings and crispy roast potatoes, here are seven of the best places to get a roast dinner in Norwich on Sundays.

Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa Baldwin Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

1. Temple Bar

2 Unthank Road, NR2 2RA

The roasts at this Irish pub are described by many locals as the best in the city and come with succulent meats, with a vegan option too, served with moreish red cabbage jam, seasonal vegetables, a giant Yorkshire pudding and a generous helping of cauliflower cheese. Make sure to book a table in advance as it is often packed on a Sunday, which you can do by messaging the Temple Bar Facebook page.

2. The Golden Star

57 Colegate, NR3 1DD

There is a choice of top rump of beef, Swannington pork belly or Norfolk turkey, with weekly vegetarian and vegan options, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a homemade Yorkshire pudding, vegetables and cauliflower cheese. It is seriously tasty and great value at £10 a meal, with tempting desserts on offer too such as a chocolate brownie with ice cream and a regular and vegan ice cream sundae.

Roast loin of pork with crackling Sunday roast from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle Roast loin of pork with crackling Sunday roast from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle

3. Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer

10 Dereham Road, NR2 4AY

Too Fat Roasties has been running a Sunday pop-up at The Reindeer since the pub reopened after lockdown and offers meats such as a braised beef short rib and roast loin of pork with crackling served with all the trimmings, red cabbage and a delicious butternut squash purée. The pub offers a great drinks menu along with a large cider selection too. Make sure to book ahead by calling or texting 07534 944242.

4. The Eagle

33 Newmarket Rd, NR2 2HN

The roasts at The Eagle are often raved about and there is a choice of beef, pork, chicken or a nut roast. If the weather is nice they have a spacious beer garden with plenty of tables and it was refurbished during lockdown too.

5. The Sir Garnet

36 Market Place, NR2 1RD

This popular city centre spot is a great place for a Sunday lunch before visiting the shops and they offer giant portions with tender meats, crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and plenty of vegetables.

Roast dinner at The Unthank Arms Picture: Louisa Baldwin Roast dinner at The Unthank Arms Picture: Louisa Baldwin

6. Unthank Arms

149 Newmarket Street, NR2 2DR

The Unthank Arms offers hearty roasts, with a choice of Blythburgh shoulder of pork, Swannington beef, with an ‘all the meats option’ too, or a vegan homemade nut roast. All meals are served with roast potatoes, carrots, parsnips, Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage and vegan or regular gravy.

7. The Black Horse

50 Earlham Road, NR2 3DE

Roast dinners have now returned to The Black Horse for autumn and feature a tower of meats, vegetables and a huge Yorkshire pudding and there are a great range of beers on offer to enjoy with it.