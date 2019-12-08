Five of the secret menu dishes you can try in Norwich in the new year

The first secret dishes being offered by restaurants around Norfolk as part of a new year series have been revealed.

In October, it was revealed that a Norwich foodie - who wanted to remain anonymous - was launching the county's own secret menu series, which would see diners arrive, whisper the 'secret item' and tuck in.

Roughly 100 pubs, cafés and restaurants signed up, with the dishes set to be available from January to March 2020.

Over the last few weeks, the first few 'off menu' dishes have been revealed, with plenty more to come.

So to whet your appetites, here are a handful you can try in Norwich.

- Bun Box, Norwich Market

£6

Sweet potato korokke don

Sticky dressed rice, a panko-coated deep fried sweet potato croquette, spring onion, radish, shaved cabbage, teriyaki sauce and Japanese mayonnaise with sesame.

- The Rose Inn, Queens Road

£25 for two

A Rose curry collaboration meal

Choose either a korma, bhuna, rogan and madras - with chicken, lamb or vegetables - with a naan or rice plus any drink.

- Cuppie Hut, Norwich

£5

Warm brownie bowl

A brownie served warm with hot chocolate sauce, honeycomb ice cream, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream and honeycomb pieces.

- Warwick St Social, Warwick Street

£8.50

The Warwick St Bramble

A cocktail of hibiscus and raspberry, in-house infused gin, wild Norfolk jam, Gomme, Chamborn, lemon twist and fresh blackberry.

- The Golden Star, Colegate

£9.95

The Camemburger

A whole chunk of breaded Camembert in a brioche bun with home cut house chips and red onion marmalade.

To take part, all you have to do is quote 'secret menu Norfolk' from January to March.

