Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Five of the secret menu dishes you can try in Norwich in the new year

PUBLISHED: 10:09 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 08 December 2019

Bun Box on Norwich Market will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bun Box on Norwich Market will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The first secret dishes being offered by restaurants around Norfolk as part of a new year series have been revealed.

The Cuppie Hut on Norwich Market will be serving up a surprise for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe Cuppie Hut on Norwich Market will be serving up a surprise for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: Brittany Woodman

In October, it was revealed that a Norwich foodie - who wanted to remain anonymous - was launching the county's own secret menu series, which would see diners arrive, whisper the 'secret item' and tuck in.

Roughly 100 pubs, cafés and restaurants signed up, with the dishes set to be available from January to March 2020.

Over the last few weeks, the first few 'off menu' dishes have been revealed, with plenty more to come.

So to whet your appetites, here are a handful you can try in Norwich.

- Bun Box, Norwich Market

£6

Sweet potato korokke don

Sticky dressed rice, a panko-coated deep fried sweet potato croquette, spring onion, radish, shaved cabbage, teriyaki sauce and Japanese mayonnaise with sesame.

- The Rose Inn, Queens Road

£25 for two

A Rose curry collaboration meal

Choose either a korma, bhuna, rogan and madras - with chicken, lamb or vegetables - with a naan or rice plus any drink.

- Cuppie Hut, Norwich

£5

Warm brownie bowl

A brownie served warm with hot chocolate sauce, honeycomb ice cream, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream and honeycomb pieces.

- Warwick St Social, Warwick Street

£8.50

The Warwick St Bramble

A cocktail of hibiscus and raspberry, in-house infused gin, wild Norfolk jam, Gomme, Chamborn, lemon twist and fresh blackberry.

- The Golden Star, Colegate

£9.95

The Camemburger

A whole chunk of breaded Camembert in a brioche bun with home cut house chips and red onion marmalade.

To take part, all you have to do is quote 'secret menu Norfolk' from January to March.

To see more, click here.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Vincent Peach is wanted in the Norwich area. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Hunt is on for domestic abuser who has fled from Norwich Prison

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Vincent Peach is wanted in the Norwich area. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Hunt is on for domestic abuser who has fled from Norwich Prison

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

What did our reviewer make of the Turkish restaurant in Norwich with fans from across the county?

At The Mediterranean, the lahmacun, a traditional Turkish pizza-like snack, is totally moreish and refreshingly affordable at £4 for two generous slices Photos by the author

Five of the secret menu dishes you can try in Norwich in the new year

Bun Box on Norwich Market will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Which Norwich sights should you show visitors this Christmas?

The stunning Marble Hall in Aviva's Surrey House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Garden centre invites customers to go through Christmas tree machine

Chloe Tucker is wrapped up for Christmas as she goes through the Christmas tree netting machine at Thorpe Plant Centre. The owner is offering the quirky experience for a donation to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. Picture: Bridget Baraona
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists