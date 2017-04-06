5 of the best places to get ice cream in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Caf� Gelato in Opie Street in Norwich is rated as the best ice cream in Norfolk on Tripadvisor. Picture Louisa Baldwin. Archant

With temperatures soaring and summer in full-swing, it is essential to know where you can find the best ice cream in Norwich. Here are the top-rated places on Tripadvisor, which are open at the time of writing, to get a cool treat in the city.

Café Gelato, Opie Street

Rated as the best ice cream in Norfolk on Tripadvisor, the café serves homemade Italian gelato, sorbets, coffee and other sweet treats. All the classic favourites are on offer but there are some unusual flavours to experiment with. Flavours in the past have included earl grey tea, hot cross bun and even Guinness. It is currently only takeaway and delivery, but you can enjoy the ice cream whilst basking in the sun.

Sundaes Gelato, St Giles Street

Now with outdoor seating, this parlour offers ice cream and a range of desserts for your sweet tooth. It offers sundaes for you to indulge in such as chocolate delight, sticky fudge brownie and knickerbocker glory. Alternatively, it has fun ice cream flavours like Kinder Bueno and Jammy Dodger. With the nights being longer thanks to summer, you can get an ice cream fix until late as the parlour is open until 10.30pm.

Delightful Desserts, Castle Quarter

Whilst its menu is only available for takeaway on a collection basis as well as home delivery, it means you can enjoy your ice cream whilst making the most of being outside during the weekend heatwave. There is a wide selection of sorbets, gelato and dairy ice cream with an accompanying variety of desserts on its menu for you to enjoy your ice cream with.

Carberrys, Wensum Street

Carberrys Café has more than 12 flavours of gelato ice cream for you to takeaway as seating is currently limited. Located on Wensum Street, customers can grab some scoops and then admire the sun shining over the River Wensum. Carberrys also has its precious golden retriever Toby who welcomes customers.

Ronaldo Ices, Norwich Lanes

It would be hard to discuss the best ice creams in Norwich without mentioning Ronaldo Ices. The Norfolk ice cream is hugely popular. Whilst usually it would have barrows in the streets of Norwich, it is currently limited in how it can provide you with a fix of its ice cream. Nevertheless, you can buy its ice cream in a cone or a tub from Christophe Crepe’s new shop. If you would prefer to get your ice cream in a larger quantity, you can order directly from its factory.