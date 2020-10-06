The best breakfast places in Norwich according to TripAdvisor
PUBLISHED: 16:46 06 October 2020
(c) Lisovskaya Natalia
Breakfast can make or break your day, so it’s important to know the best spots to get your fry-up fixes or delicious baked goods. Here are the top 11 places to grab breakfast in Norwich according to TripAdvisor.
1. That Café, St Augustines Street
This small family business uses locally sourced food with meat from Fiddy’s Butchers and biodegradable packaging. You can find everything you expect for a breakfast - cakes, pastries, sausage rolls, coffees and hot chocolates, and it now even serves new CBD drinks. It has options for all, including vegetarian and vegan breakfasts.
2. The Street Café, Magdalen Street
It describes itself as a “traditional Norwich café with a great reputation for its fry-ups since 1996”. It has breakfasts for everyone, with options for vegetarians, vegans and those on gluten-free diets.
3. Littlehaven Coffee Co, Stephens Square
This is a specialist coffee shop which sells a great range of sandwiches, toasted ciabattas, homemade cakes and pastries. Then, to wash it all down, there is a choice of fresh roasted coffee beans from its “artisan roaster, real chocolate hot chocolate and Tea Pig teas.
4. No. 33 Café Bar, Exchange Street
No. 33 opened in 2006 and has since become a popular spot serving freshly prepared, homemade food in generous portions. After tucking into a hot breakfast, customers can indulge in the wide selection of homemade cakes.
5. Sahara Café and Patisserie, Magdalen Street
This café offers customers something different, serving a taste of North Africa and the Mediterranean. To accompany the Arabic coffee or Moroccan tea, it serves a wide selection of French pastries and traditional cakes as well as fresh sandwiches, baguettes and paninis.
6. Marmalades, Royal Arcade
This is an independent café which can be found in the heart of the city centre in the Royal Arcade. It has been serving customers premium quality coffees, paninis, jacket potatoes, soups, cakes and pastries since 1999.
7. Cote Brasserie, Exchange Street
This chain restaurant takes inspiration from the bistros of Paris. It serves its brunch menu from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. The brunch menu says it has “something to suit everyone, from the cooked breakfasts to light mains”.
8. The Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street
This is an independent bespoke café which serves breakfast and brunch alongside its freshly made cakes, desserts, beverages and coffees. The breakfast restaurant uses locally sourced seasonal produce.
9. Olive’s, Elm Hill
A popular place for customers to get their fix of a classic fry-up, Olive’s has a selection of “big breakfasts” which has options for vegetarian and vegan customers. If people can’t finish their big breakfasts, they can box it up and take it home.
10. The Assembly House, Theatre Street
This breakfast menu offers more than a classic fry-up, as it also includes rarebit and a soufflé omelette. Customers can also sip on breakfast cocktails while digging in to some scones. The Assembly House has a £15 Breakfast Celebration Menu this month which includes any breakfast dish, loose leaf tea or coffee, toast and pastry basket and a passion fruit bellini mocktail.
11. The Muddy Cup, Distillery Square
This café won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year. The menu has a range of tasty breakfasts which use fresh local ingredients. From the classic fry-up to fluffy American pancakes, customers will get a choice breakfast favourites.
These TripAdvisor ratings are accurate at the time of publication.
