The best breakfast places in Norwich according to TripAdvisor

Where can you find the best breakfast places in Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto (c) Lisovskaya Natalia

Breakfast can make or break your day, so it’s important to know the best spots to get your fry-up fixes or delicious baked goods. Here are the top 11 places to grab breakfast in Norwich according to TripAdvisor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That Cafe, St Augustines Street, has ranked number one for breakfast restaurants in Norwich That Cafe, St Augustines Street, has ranked number one for breakfast restaurants in Norwich

1. That Café, St Augustines Street

This small family business uses locally sourced food with meat from Fiddy’s Butchers and biodegradable packaging. You can find everything you expect for a breakfast - cakes, pastries, sausage rolls, coffees and hot chocolates, and it now even serves new CBD drinks. It has options for all, including vegetarian and vegan breakfasts.

2. The Street Café, Magdalen Street

The Street café, Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope The Street café, Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

It describes itself as a “traditional Norwich café with a great reputation for its fry-ups since 1996”. It has breakfasts for everyone, with options for vegetarians, vegans and those on gluten-free diets.

3. Littlehaven Coffee Co, Stephens Square

This is a specialist coffee shop which sells a great range of sandwiches, toasted ciabattas, homemade cakes and pastries. Then, to wash it all down, there is a choice of fresh roasted coffee beans from its “artisan roaster, real chocolate hot chocolate and Tea Pig teas.

Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

4. No. 33 Café Bar, Exchange Street

No. 33 opened in 2006 and has since become a popular spot serving freshly prepared, homemade food in generous portions. After tucking into a hot breakfast, customers can indulge in the wide selection of homemade cakes.

5. Sahara Café and Patisserie, Magdalen Street

No.33 on Exchange Street in Norwich. Picture: Squarepepper Photography No.33 on Exchange Street in Norwich. Picture: Squarepepper Photography

This café offers customers something different, serving a taste of North Africa and the Mediterranean. To accompany the Arabic coffee or Moroccan tea, it serves a wide selection of French pastries and traditional cakes as well as fresh sandwiches, baguettes and paninis.

6. Marmalades, Royal Arcade

This is an independent café which can be found in the heart of the city centre in the Royal Arcade. It has been serving customers premium quality coffees, paninis, jacket potatoes, soups, cakes and pastries since 1999.

Sahara Cafe Sahara Cafe

7. Cote Brasserie, Exchange Street

This chain restaurant takes inspiration from the bistros of Paris. It serves its brunch menu from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. The brunch menu says it has “something to suit everyone, from the cooked breakfasts to light mains”.

8. The Ber Street Kitchen, Ber Street

Marmalades at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Marmalades at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This is an independent bespoke café which serves breakfast and brunch alongside its freshly made cakes, desserts, beverages and coffees. The breakfast restaurant uses locally sourced seasonal produce.

9. Olive’s, Elm Hill

A popular place for customers to get their fix of a classic fry-up, Olive’s has a selection of “big breakfasts” which has options for vegetarian and vegan customers. If people can’t finish their big breakfasts, they can box it up and take it home.

Cote Brasserie, Exchange Street Photo: Google Streetview Cote Brasserie, Exchange Street Photo: Google Streetview

10. The Assembly House, Theatre Street

This breakfast menu offers more than a classic fry-up, as it also includes rarebit and a soufflé omelette. Customers can also sip on breakfast cocktails while digging in to some scones. The Assembly House has a £15 Breakfast Celebration Menu this month which includes any breakfast dish, loose leaf tea or coffee, toast and pastry basket and a passion fruit bellini mocktail.

11. The Muddy Cup, Distillery Square

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

This café won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year. The menu has a range of tasty breakfasts which use fresh local ingredients. From the classic fry-up to fluffy American pancakes, customers will get a choice breakfast favourites.

These TripAdvisor ratings are accurate at the time of publication.