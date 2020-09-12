9 of the best beer gardens in Norwich
Make the most of the end of the summer by enjoying a drink in a beer garden with your family and friends at one of these great Norwich spots.
1. The Black Horse
50 Earlham Road
This is a lovely pub with brilliant beers and tasty food - if you visit on a Wednesday evening they now have a weekly pop-up in the garden from Fupburger, who offer giant bacon cheeseburgers with loaded fries. The outdoor space has been done up really nicely, with string lights and plenty of parasols.
2. Norwich Playhouse
42 - 58 St Georges Street
Make sure to head along to the Norwich Playhouse bar and help support the venue while it is unable to reopen for shows. The large garden has colourful benches and bunting and is very dog-friendly with good value drinks too.
3. The Georgian Townhouse
30-34 Unthank Road
Another very dog-friendly spot, with a Pooch Hooch filled with water for your four-legged-friends. There is loads of benches and it is a really beautiful space - it is no surprise that plenty of couples choose The Georgian Townhouse for their wedding venue.
4. The Eagle
33 Newmarket Road
A huge garden, which was refurbished during lockdown, with plenty of seating and the terrace is the perfect spot to unwind in the evenings with string lights and patio heaters. Alongside a great range of beers, you can also enjoy dishes such as slow-roasted pork belly and rib-eye steak and their Sunday roasts are legendary.
5. Last Pub Standing
27-29 King Street
The Last Pub Standing boasts a spacious beer garden, which is surrounded by plants and boasts an outdoor bar, and they recently had a canopy put up in part of it so people can still sit outside when its raining. They regularly run live music events and host a pop-up from the Norwich Soul Kitchen at weekends, serving Caribbean-inspired fusion food.
6. The Plough
58 St Benedicts Street, Norwich
Located in the Norwich Lanes and owned by Grain Brewery, this beer garden is a hidden haven away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and alongside a great range of beers there are tasty cocktails too.
7. The Unthank Arms
149 Newmarket Street, Norwich
The Unthank Arms boasts a spacious beer garden, with plenty of seats undercover too, and offers real ales, ciders and over 30 wines. In the week they serve pub classics and on Sundays their roast is very popular, with options including Blythburgh shoulder of pork and a vegan nut roast.
8. The York
1 Leicester Street
One of the biggest beer gardens in the city, you’ll always get a seat at The York, which has a great range of drinks and a tasty food menu, and everything is ordered on an app with table service.
9. Gibraltar Gardens
288 Heigham Street, Norwich
New landlords Jason and Julia Carter, who took over in December 2019, have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods in the garden. They have also relaunched the pub as a steakhouse and have been running live music events during the summer.
Don’t live in Norwich? See our guide to the best beer gardens in Norfolk here.
