Norwich bar Bermuda Bob’s gives emerging artists an ‘intimate’ platform to showcase their talent

PUBLISHED: 11:05 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 27 March 2019

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi on Timber Hill in Norwich, once known as the Owl Sanctuary, is an exciting new venue ready to give emerging talent a platform.

Alongside the Rum Shack bar, which stocks over 150 different rums, the venue has a multi-purpose event space that hosts a whole range of events throughout the week.

Bermuda Bob’s aims to showcase the best artists and musicians including established national and international DJs, the latest local talent, touring bands, comedians and the best of the Norwich live scene.

The team are passionate about placing the venue at the centre of the developing music scene with even more great things to come in 2019.

“To keep up with other big cities we need to take risks and push hard to get people out to support varied and daring new artists and bands, and in turn help to give a platform to the amazing young talent we have here in the city,” explains events manager Ben Street.

“Bermuda Bob’s provides a really great intimate venue to facilitate this and I’m excited to see its influence and status grow and develop in 2019.”

With a fantastic range of events already booked in there are also plans to co-ordinate and facilitate a multi-venue city festival this summer.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt.

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

