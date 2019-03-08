Video

Norwich bar Bermuda Bob’s gives emerging artists an ‘intimate’ platform to showcase their talent

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi on Timber Hill in Norwich, once known as the Owl Sanctuary, is an exciting new venue ready to give emerging talent a platform.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alongside the Rum Shack bar, which stocks over 150 different rums, the venue has a multi-purpose event space that hosts a whole range of events throughout the week.

Bermuda Bob’s aims to showcase the best artists and musicians including established national and international DJs, the latest local talent, touring bands, comedians and the best of the Norwich live scene.

The team are passionate about placing the venue at the centre of the developing music scene with even more great things to come in 2019.

“To keep up with other big cities we need to take risks and push hard to get people out to support varied and daring new artists and bands, and in turn help to give a platform to the amazing young talent we have here in the city,” explains events manager Ben Street.

“Bermuda Bob’s provides a really great intimate venue to facilitate this and I’m excited to see its influence and status grow and develop in 2019.”

With a fantastic range of events already booked in there are also plans to co-ordinate and facilitate a multi-venue city festival this summer.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram