Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Benjamin Francis Leftwich announces headline show at OPEN Norwich as part of his Spring 2019 UK tour

PUBLISHED: 14:36 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 14 November 2018

Benjamin Francis Leftwich. Photo: Courtesy of Chuff Media

Benjamin Francis Leftwich. Photo: Courtesy of Chuff Media

Courtesy of Chuff Media

Benjamin Francis Leftwich has today announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for Spring 2019 that will see him perform at OPEN in Norwich on April 3.

Following the release of Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s latest single Gratitude, he has today announced that he will be heading out on a Spring 2019 tour that will cover both the UK and Ireland.

The tour, which will run throughout March and April - will see him headline OPEN in Norwich on April 3 and culminating in a date at London’s Union Chapel. Gratitude is the first single that has been taken from Leftwich’s upcoming third album that will be released in early 2019 via Dirty Hit.

The single builds on the foundations laid in the EP and sees Leftwich bring more electronic elements into play. It includes darker, more intricately layered production, whilst still maintaining the raw emotion that has resonated throughout his work to date.

• Tickets to the show at on April 3 will go on sale at 10am on Friday November 16. They will be available for £15 advance via OPEN’s website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide