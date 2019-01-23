Search

Tickets go on sale for Ben Langley’s Norfolk show

23 January, 2019 - 13:40
Ben Langley Credit: Lisa North

Archant

Fans of panto star Ben Langley will still get to see him in Norfolk this year as tickets on sale for his solo show.

Ben Langley Credit: Kate AndersonBen Langley Credit: Kate Anderson

The comic, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, is coming to the Diss Corn Hall on Saturday August 24.

The description for the show says: “The Diss-based variety comedian, panto comic and Britain’s Got Talent star lands at the Corn Hall to deliver his fast-paced, hilarious one man show which will take you on a comedy train ride through the ridiculous never to return again.

“A night of fabulously silly, riotous fun for all the family.”

The new show comes after Ben Langley was told he was not needed for Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella in December 2019.

The decision was met with criticism from fans and thousands signed petitions to keep him in the show.

Since his departure, Ben has received offers for other pantomimes for this Christmas but none from Norfolk theatres yet.

Tickets cost £14 and can be purchased on the Diss Corn Hall website.

