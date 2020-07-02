Search

Belated Spring Art Show opens this month in Norwich with social distancing measures

PUBLISHED: 15:02 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 02 July 2020

The Belated Spring Art Show will now be opening on the 11th July in Pivotal House. Organiser Brian Korteling and his work Flock. Picture: Supplied by Brian Korteling

Supplied by Brian Korteling

As things start to ease back to normality, many of us are eagerly awaiting our first piece of non-virtual culture.

A Bar at the Folies-Berg�re (after Manet) by Will Teather. Picture: Will TeatherA Bar at the Folies-Berg�re (after Manet) by Will Teather. Picture: Will Teather

Cancelled in the spring due to the lockdown restrictions, the Belated Spring Art Show will now be able to open on the July 11 in Pivotal House, known to many as Looses Cookshop off Red Lion Street in Norwich.

The building has been reimagined to create a one-way viewing experience, keeping visitors safe to enjoy the exhibition without worry. Social distancing measures will be place and visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entrance and exit.

Lockdown has been a strain on artists, with workshops and exhibitions cancelled and craft shops closed, they have had to re-invent the way they work. Organiser and artist Brian Korteling said: “We are really excited as artists to finally have the opportunity to show our work again and, after months of lockdown, most of us have new and exciting work to show.”

Mr Korteling is a local prize-winning artist and co-hosts Art Fair East each year. In 2016, Mr Korteling won the Judges prize at the Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail with Waveney Glitch. He has also won prizes in the Norwich Paint Out plein air competition.

Northsea Seascape 2 by David Hall. Picture: David HallNorthsea Seascape 2 by David Hall. Picture: David Hall

The exhibition will feature work from more than 35 professional and amateur artists from Norfolk and Suffolk and will include paintings, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics and assemblages, all of which will be for sale, alongside cards and prints.

As we start to cautiously emerge from lockdown, it is a great time to think about supporting locally in the way we shop, as we have seen the impacts lockdown has had particularly on small businesses, who now need our help.

The exhibition will be open from Saturday July 11 until Saturday July 25 (closed Mondays) from 10am to 5pm.

Brian Korteling outside Pivotal House in Norwich, where the Belated Spring Art Show will be held. Picture: Supplied by Brian KortelingBrian Korteling outside Pivotal House in Norwich, where the Belated Spring Art Show will be held. Picture: Supplied by Brian Korteling

Summer Sung by Brian Korteling. Picture: Brian KortelingSummer Sung by Brian Korteling. Picture: Brian Korteling

Flock by Brian Korteling. Picture: Brian KortelingFlock by Brian Korteling. Picture: Brian Korteling

