Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is busier than ever after lockdown Picture: James Randle

Business is booming at Bedfords Bar in Norwich where takings are now higher than before lockdown, despite a reduced capacity - and the secret to success has been diversifying.

(L-R) Glen Carr and Jonathan Carr who both run Bedfords Bar in Norwich Picture: Supplied

The bar, located in a listed building in Old Post Office Yard, has been run by Glen and Karen Carr and their son and general manager Jonathan since 2013.

Over the last seven years, the family have completely transformed the venue and it has also become known for its live music, including the weekly Sunday Live event with local bands on the permanent stage.

When lockdown was announced they were forced to temporarily close the bar, but they used the time to refurbish the space, which has included new toilets and extending the courtyard.

Since reopening on July 4, they say business has thrived, with customers staying longer and ordering more as it is table service only.

Bedfords Bar in Norwich which has reopened with table service only Picture: James Randle

Jonathan Carr said: “The business was doing really well before lockdown, but now it seems we are doing better than ever with less customers and reduced opening times.

“We were always a late night bar, but trade would drop off around midnight when people went to the clubs, but now they are shut we have groups staying until closing time.

“Hopefully we will stay busy with the younger clientele when the clubs reopen.”

Karen, Glen and Jonathan Carr who run Bedfords Bar in Norwich Picture: Supplied

They have also been running a house music event called Terrace Sessions outside on Saturdays and are now introducing The Hangover Club from this Sunday, August 30.

This is a bottomless brunch with two-hour slots from 12pm to 4pm and it costs £30 with a choice of tapas dishes, including meatball marinara with fried potatoes and smashed avocado, poached egg and vine ripe tomatoes on toast.

Customers can also mix-and-match drinks, including cocktails, draught beers, Prosecco and wine.

The Hangover Club bottomless brunch includes beer, wine, prosecco and cocktails Picture: James Randle

Mr Carr added: “I’ve wanted to do a Sunday brunch for a long time but we’ve been doing the bands weekly so it wasn’t really an option, but now we will have music on the first and third week of the month and brunch on the second and last.”

To book email Jonathan@bedfordsbar.co.uk

(L-R) Bartender Jack Taylor-Jansens and general manager Jonathan Carr outside Bedfords Bar in Norwich Picture: Supplied