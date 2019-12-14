Search

Beans on Toast review: every anthem he projects seems all the more pertinent

PUBLISHED: 18:17 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 14 December 2019

David Warman

Beans on Toast performing at Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Tom Smith

Tom Smith

When Jay McCalister took to Norwich Arts Centre's stage on Friday night, there was an impending sense that a reflective political message was going to be delivered following the aftermath of Thursday's general election results.

Confessing his disillusionment on the country's current political plight, you could feel that many of the audience in attendance resonated with those very same sentiments.

After more than 10 years in the game, Essex born songwriter Beans on Toast has become something of a cult figure within musical circles. He's written and recorded 10 albums, he's played every bar, club, venue, pub, festival, party and honky tonk you can think of and he's showing no signs of slowing down, he's loved every minute of it. At times like this, every anthem he projects seems all the more pertinent.

He's a hippy, a punk, a poet, a drunk, a die-hard romantic and an eternal optimist. Singing simple songs that tackle big issues. Political protest songs for the modern day, honest and open Love songs. Songs that will make you laugh, but also make you think with no holds barred honest lyrics and quick wit.

Beans on Toast opening gambit on lost faith in politics served as a prelude to a set of candour of the artist's past that has taken him across the length and breadth of the nation. Notable songs feature within his set, which ranges from passionate satire from single 'England I love you', to songs about sex on drugs at music festivals and another about the alarming state of the poultry food production line on these shores.

As he admits in transition from song to song, the lyrics are delivered with an impromptu nature, which is apparent by the honesty and heart that are contained within them.

Whilst disclosing messages of leaving a drug taking past behind him, the artist's overriding message within his lyrical protestations is that being a good person towards one another, in order to make the world a better place is the ideal foundation for a collective society to move forward.

