Bare Feet Records put on a new series of gigs at the Bowling House in Norwich

Bare Feet Records (BFR), an independent record label and promoter based in Norwich, are once again putting on music in Norwich.

To help celebrate the launch of the Palm Bar at the Bowling House on Dereham Road, a new space for music events, BFR have launched an (almost) fortnightly programme of shows which kicked off on March 5 and runs through until June.

'For those not in the know, BFR ran music nights all around Norwich from 2006 - 2018 with past performers including Ben Howard and Ed Sheeran when they were fresh faced youths,' explains Alexander Carson, founder of Bare Feet Records.

'BFR have now taken up residence in a new music venue called The Palm Bar situated upstairs in the Bowling House. BFR are hosting a fortnightly music event which looks to celebrate local music as well as introduce new and touring artists to the Norwich music scene.'

The shows will see headline performances from local musicians such as Soham De, Bug Teeth, Hydra Lerna, Finn Doherty, Turf Club Racebook, Red Dear and Bjorn Vale along with sets from touring acts like Tom Adams from Berlin, Bee & Jackrabbit from Brighton and more.

'I was approached by the Bowling House last year about helping install a professional PA and programming some music nights and I jumped at the chance,' add Carson.

'I've taken a break from promoting shows in Norwich as I'm currently based in London but with the help of some friends who live in Norwich we're putting together an amazing line-up of local and touring acts.'

'I also thought Norwich was crying out for a small music venue as there seemed to be less and less spaces available with both the Bicycle Shop and the Guildhall stopping live music. Not only will Bowling House be a hub for local music but also a beacon for new up and coming touring acts!'

'The hope is that not only will BFR carry on with fortnightly music events at Bowling House but local promoters will take advantage of this great new space in Norwich.'

Tickets to any of the shows are available for £4 advance from their Music Glue page or for £6 on the door

