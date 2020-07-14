Search

Bar and Beyond announces Norwich reopening date

PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 July 2020

Bar and Beyond in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road is reopening after four months Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bar and Beyond in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road is reopening after four months Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You don’t have long to wait until you can sip cocktails at Bar and Beyond again as the Norwich venue is preparing to reopen its doors after four months.

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road Picture: ANTONY KELLYBar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The bar, in Prince of Wales Road, will open this Friday, July 17 and while customers won’t be able to have a boogie for now, they can book a table and enjoy drinks with their family and friends.

The venue launched in the former home of Chicago’s in February 2017 and it runs as a bar during the evening and transforms into a nightclub later on.

While social distancing measures remain in place, customers will need to stay seated and can book 1 hour and 45 minute slots with table service only and music will be kept at a lower level.

Bar and Beyond will be doing table service only to comply with social distancing measures Picture: ANTONY KELLYBar and Beyond will be doing table service only to comply with social distancing measures Picture: ANTONY KELLY

To begin with it will be open Fridays 5pm until midnight and Saturdays 12pm to 1am and the whole upstairs area will be open along with the garden and smoking area.

Frazer Beckles, VIP sales and event manager, said: “Before lockdown we were thriving and had to do one in one out by 11pm on most Fridays and Saturdays.

“It has been almost 16 weeks since we closed and it has been so nice to see the buzz around us reopening.”

The Bar and Beyond chain is owned by the Deltic Group and there is also a branch in King’s Lynn, which has no reopening date yet.

Mr Beckles added: “We will be doing track and trace at the entrance and a host will take groups to their table and will deep clean between bookings.

“We will have a limited drinks menu and no food to start to make sure our service is the best without putting a strain on our staff.

“We’re not doing half-price drinks at the moment as we are trying to get back on our feet and also there is the control factor of making sure people don’t get too intoxicated.”

Book a table by contacting Bar and Beyond on social media or call 01603 767234.

