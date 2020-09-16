Cake shop moving to Norwich city centre after ‘absolutely mad’ year

Couple Terry and Nikita Pegler are relocating their cake shop Bake Away from Sprowston to a larger premises in Norwich city centre

The owners of Bake Away are celebrating sweet success as they gear up to open their relocated shop in Norwich city centre, after outgrowing their premises in Sprowston.

Caramel brownies from Bakeaway Picture: Contributed Caramel brownies from Bakeaway Picture: Contributed

Since opening in Sprowston Road, opposite The Brickmakers pub, in September last year, Bake Away has gained a legion of fans with queues out the door and they regularly sold out.

Owners and couple Nikita and Terry Pegler are now moving the shop to 16 Wensum Street in Norwich, the former home of furniture store Stubenhocker, and it is opening this Saturday, September 19.

They first launched the business in November 2017 making celebration cakes and tray bakes from home and after building up a following, Mr Pegler gave up his job as a chef so they could both focus on Bake Away.

Bake Away owners Terry and Nikita Pegler, who launched the business in 2017 and opened the shop in September 2019 Picture: Contributed Bake Away owners Terry and Nikita Pegler, who launched the business in 2017 and opened the shop in September 2019 Picture: Contributed

Since then it has been non-stop for the couple, who live in Sprowston with sons Kian, 17, Bobby, 10, and Teddy, six, and Mr Pegler bakes fresh treats every day, including brownies, rocky road and American-style chunky cookies.

During lockdown, they kept busy making bespoke cakes and when they reopened in July they refitted the shop with more ovens so they could bake on-site and trialled evening openings, which proved extremely popular.

It soon became clear that they needed more room so they began looking for a new premises and they got the keys last Friday.

Mrs Pegler said: “The last year has been absolutely mad, we though it would die down after a couple of months and we never expected the reaction we got.

'Filthies' from Bake Away, which has a cookie base, Oreo middle and brownie top Picture: Contributed 'Filthies' from Bake Away, which has a cookie base, Oreo middle and brownie top Picture: Contributed

“It came to the point that we didn’t have enough space for everything we need to do and at the new place the shop front is double the size and the back has a huge room for a kitchen.

“Our customers have all said it is worth the travel or work in the city and there is a lot of passing trade so fingers crossed it is going to be popular.”

The shop is open 10am to 4pm on Saturday and you can find the latest opening times on the Bake Away Facebook page.

American-style cookies, which they call 'chunkies', from Bakeaway Picture: Contributed American-style cookies, which they call 'chunkies', from Bakeaway Picture: Contributed

The new Bake Away shop is in the former home of Stubenhocker furniture shop in Wensum Street Picture: Contributed The new Bake Away shop is in the former home of Stubenhocker furniture shop in Wensum Street Picture: Contributed