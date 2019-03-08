Search

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 September 2019

Australian band Cub Sport are brining their world tour to Norwich. Picture: Jennifer Medinaar

Australian band Cub Sport are brining their world tour to Norwich. Picture: Jennifer Medinaar

Jennifer Medinaar

With over 72 million streams and 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Brisbane's very own Cub Sport are set to bring their mammoth world tour to Norwich.

Australian band Cub Sport are brining their world tour to Norwich. Picture: Jennifer Medinaar

The show will take place on October 19 at Epic Studios and is part of Norwich's brand new multi-venue festival Wild Paths. Norwich is the last of five UK dates which also includes Cub Sport's biggest ever UK show at London's iconic The Scala on October 17.

All of these dates form part of their world tour which will see them performing 44 shows around the world with even more to be announced.

"We're beyond excited to be bringing the Cub Sport World Tour to the UK," they explain.

"We love the energy our UK fans bring to our shows and we can't wait to share this new era of Cub Sport with them."

Cub Sport are becoming one of LGBTQ's most distinctive voices, paving the way for queer youth and inspiring emerging communities and subcultures with their sensual and evocative R&B/Pop.

They are still riding high from the success of their recent self-titled album which was released in January 2019 and hit No.1 in the Australian album charts. It also achieved worldwide acclaim with critics and fans alike praising frontman Tim Nelson's honest and frank songwriting following what he calls the most transformative year of his life.

They have received praise from titles such as i-D, Sunday Times, Line of Best Fit, The Fader, Billboard, The Sun, Metro, Dummy, Wonderland, Notion, Clash, tmrw magazine, Nylon, London in Stereo and many more.

Whilst previous album BATS chronicled Tim's coming to terms with and embracing his identity, the new album was the product of Tim activating all the lessons learned during the process.

It was the first body of work released by the band since Tim and Sam Netterfield's recent marriage and it delves deep into their experiences of self-discovery, learning self-love, being 'out', getting married and living their truths as well as navigating and embracing the complex reality of suddenly being very open with who you are with the world.

- Tickets to see Cub Sport on October 19 are available, along with all other festival tickets and information, from Wild Paths' website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

