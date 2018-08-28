Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018 Archant

Art Fair East returns to St Andrews Hall this week and will feature work from over 200 artists from Norfolk to Dubai.

The event was founded in 2015 by artists Will Teather and Brian Korertling and runs from Friday, November 30 to Sunday, November 2.

The major exhibition is one of the largest in the East of England and many of the artists and experts will be there in person for visitors to learn more about the creative process.

What can I expect?

There will be hundreds of artworks displayed under one roof which will bring together regional and international artists and galleries.

It provides the perfect opportunity to pick up original artwork and limited edition prints in the lead up to Christmas, with both affordable art and investment pieces in the show ranging from £40 to £25,000.

Will and Brian’s paintings will also be on display at the event.

Will Teather in the studio Credit: Martin Marsh Will Teather in the studio Credit: Martin Marsh

Will’s painting have exhibited internationally to acclaim, with recent exhibitions including a solo exhibition at the Underdog Gallery, London Bridge, Artwars at Red Dot Miami and as a finalist in the London Contemporary Art Prize and he is also the artist-in-residence at Norwich Arts Centre.

Why was Art Fair East launched?

The pair decided to create the event three years ago as there was nothing like it in area.

Will said: “I had been taking part in large scale art fairs around country for years and realised there wasn’t any large art events which were a hub bringing people from elsewhere.

“An art fair is different to an exhibtion as it’s larger, has loads of artists and is also a chance to meet the artists in person.

“People all gathered together creates a certain energy and it has a catch it while you can feel as it’s only for a few days which creates a buzz.

Madonna and child - oil on canvas Credit: Will Teather Madonna and child - oil on canvas Credit: Will Teather

What are the highlights of the event?

Highlights include Colin Self, a renowned pop artist with works in the Tate Collection, equine photographer Ripley, who was commissioned by Her Majesty The Queen to create a portrait of her Royal Ascot Gold Cup winning horse Estimate and international artists such as Berlin painter Walter Lindner.

Art Fair East is sponsored by Musker McIntyre and media partner Eastern Daily Press.

The event runs at St Andrews Hall, Norwich, from 10.30am to 5.30pm on November 30, 10.30am to 6pm on December 1 and 10.30am to 5pm on December 2.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanied under 14s go free.