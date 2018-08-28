Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley Archant

Art fans will be spoilt for choice at the upcoming Art Fair East which features over 200 artists from all across the UK and beyond.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Faceless Beauty Credit: Zoe Moss A Faceless Beauty Credit: Zoe Moss

The event runs from November 30 to December 2 at the historic St Andrews Hall in Norwich and these are some of the highlights.

Colin Self, Norfolk

Colin E Self, born 1941 in Rackheath, Norfolk, is an English pop artist whose work has addressed the theme of Cold War politics.

As a student at the Slade School of Fine Art at University College London, he received encouragement for his drawings and collages from David Hockney and Peter Blake.

Public collections holding work by Colin Self include Arts Council of Great Britain, Museum of Modern Art in New York and Tate Gallery.

Lucy Loveheart, Norfolk

Pineapple by Chris Guest Credit: Underdog Gallery Pineapple by Chris Guest Credit: Underdog Gallery

Rapidly becoming one of Norfolk’s best known artists, her commercial clients include Marks & Spencer, Café Rouge, Blenheim Palace, Liberty and many more.

Lucy studied art, full time, for six years in Ipswich, Norwich and the Royal College of Art.

During her final year at the Royal College of Art Lucy created work for The Café Rouge restaurant chain which launched her career.

James Kerwin, Norfolk

James Kerwin is an architectural photographer and under the title ‘Decadence’ he has built an extensive portfolio of images of evocative abandoned buildings taken in some of the most striking locations in Europe and beyond.

Colin Self Credit: Ken Adlard Colin Self Credit: Ken Adlard

Dr. Tatiana Bogracheva, from Moscow and now lives in Norfolk

A retired-ex scientist who worked in Moscow, in Europe and then at Norwich Research Park.

He pictures are based on photography subjected to different degrees of digital manipulation, sometimes almost completely painted over.

READ MORE: Strictly star AJ Pritchard to perform new dance show in Norfolk



Howard Temperley, Norfolk

Norwich-based artist who produces computer drawn images, mainly of local scenes. He describes his transition as academic historian at UEA to computer graphics as a liberating experience.

Tom Cringle, Norfolk

The Greenhouse Credit: James Kerwin The Greenhouse Credit: James Kerwin

Norfolk born painter specialising in landscapes featuring Norfolk and Suffolk skies and also some Norwich city centre paintings.

In particular he likes to paint on big canvases which allow as much sky to be seen as possible, as well as showing the wide and beautiful beaches that stretch along the coastlines he has visited and seen.

Lucy Start, Suffolk

Formerly a world renowned fashion jewellery designer, her label Lucy Hutchings was stocked across the world’s top stores, such as Harrods and French Connection, and was featured in many major magazines.

At the peak of her success she decided to leave the business, feeling it wasn’t allowing her the creativity she craved.

After time out to have two daughters she has returned to create mosaic fine art pieces.

Credit: Tom Cringle Credit: Tom Cringle

Naomi Munuo, Suffolk

Canadian born painter who has exhibited extensively in London, as well as Suffolk, Norfolk, Sussex and Florida.

Naomi’s art inspirations stem largely from 20th century paintings and art from a diverse range of cultures and historical perspectives.

READ MORE: Former Londoners share their love of Norfolk landscape in new art exhibition



Samra Salim, from Pakistan and now lives in Dubai

Graduated from National College of Arts Islamabad, Samra been a professional artist for nearly 12 years.

Togetherness by Tatania Bogracheva Credit: Tatania Bogracheva Togetherness by Tatania Bogracheva Credit: Tatania Bogracheva

She enjoys mixed media and exploring large surfaces and self-expression is the heart of her artwork.

Underdog Gallery, London

Artists on display from the gallery include:

Chris Guest - Creates paintings in a classic figurative tradition, coupled with a contemporary twist, utilising classical drawing and oil painting techniques.

At age 18, Chris began showing his work in galleries in Cornwall and has since exhibited extensively throughout the UK and the US.

Zoe Moss - London artist, predominantly a realist oil painter who developed her style into a pop art.

An artist to watch who has exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer exhibition two years running.

Art Fair East is sponsored by Musker McIntyre and media partner Eastern Daily Press.

For a full updated list of the artists at the event visit the Art Fair East website.

The event runs from 10.30am to 5.30pm on November 30, 10.30am to 6pm on December 1 and 10.30am to 5pm on December 2.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanied under 14s go free.