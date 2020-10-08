Video

Arlene Phillips shares excitement ahead of Norwich outdoor concert

Arlene Phillips is the director of Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert heading to Norwich this weekend for INTERLUDE@UEA in a big top tent. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips has directed a new concert version of Hair The Musical heading to Norwich and has revealed her delight at heading back to work.

The all-star cast of Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert Picture: Contributed by Norwich Theatre The all-star cast of Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert Picture: Contributed by Norwich Theatre

Hair The Musical: An Outdoor Concert is part of Interlude@UEA in a big top tent on the university campus and the show runs from Friday, October 9 until Sunday, October 11, with matinee and evening performances.

Interlude@UEA, which concludes this weekend, is a two week extension of Interlude, which ran for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this summer and both events were organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus.

Hair The Musical features a star-studded West End cast, with Frances Mayli McCann, Cleve September, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Jordan Luke Gage, Sophie Isaacs, T’Shan Williams and Jodie Steele.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, outside the Interlude big top tent when it was in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, outside the Interlude big top tent when it was in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The show made its debut on a jetty next to Battersea Power Station in September and was presented by The Turbine Theatre, whose artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills also produced it.

Speaking to Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker ahead of the Norwich show via video call, Arlene said: “One of the things we have in Norwich is lighting and actually just sitting there going through lighting cues I feel like I’ve come alive in a way that I haven’t this year until now.”

The American tribal love rock musical celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, beaded and fringed glory, with hits including Aquarius, I Got Life and Hair.

The show runs for 90 minutes, with no interval, with seating in bubbles of two to six and you can buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or by phone on 01603 630000.