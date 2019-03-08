Search

N&N Festival, Ariwo with Camilla George review: 'A singular sounding quartet'

PUBLISHED: 17:19 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 25 May 2019

Ariwo with Camilla George. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Ariwo with Camilla George. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

The Adnams Spiegeltent was engulfed with a Iranian-Cuban Jazz infusion as Norfolk & Norwich festival goers were served up the singular sounding quartet of Ariwo on Friday night.

Accompanied on stage by alto saxophonist and composer Camilla George, The London based four-piece are made up of Iranian electronic composer Pouya Ehsaei; Carlos Acosta and Irakere's Latin Grammy winning percussion virtuoso Hammadi Valdes, a figurehead of London's Cuban music scene, Oreste Noda; and Ropeadope's award-winning Jazz trumpeter Jay Phelps.

The band name, derived from the Yoruban work for 'noise', encapsulated their synthesis of Afro-Cuban traditional rhythms with their mystical Iranian flair to great effect on the penultimate night of the festival, which left the audience captivated by the innovative melodies on display, capped off with a frenetic percussion solo from the extremely talented Valdes.

Performing their recent album release, Camilla George entered the fray midway through the spectacle, sampling a melodic offering outlining her emerging talent with her Afro-Carribean roots prevalent within her showcase of new wave contemporary jazz.

It is easy to identify exactly why Ariwo were named '5 Acts You Need to Know in 2018' by Crack Magazine, and with a dynamic duetting alongside Mobo nominated composer George, don't be surprised to see either of the aforementioned making steady head waves within the UK jazz movement in the coming months.

