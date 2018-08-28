Video

American singer-songwriter Arielle to perform in Norwich this weekend

American singer-songwriter Arielle. Photo: Courtesy of Arielle Courtesy of Arielle

American singer-songwriter Arielle is coming to Norwich this weekend on the UK leg of her tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

American singer-songwriter Arielle. Photo: Alejandro Osma American singer-songwriter Arielle. Photo: Alejandro Osma

The gig will take place this Sunday, February 10, at Bedfords Bar in Norwich with support from local blues rockers Dirty Martini.

Born in New Jersey and raised mostly in California, Arielle makes music that incorporates country-rock, folk and blues into her own 60s and 70s influenced pop.

She has played with the likes of Vince Gill, Eric Johnson, Paul Gilbert and Bryan May to name just a few, also performing in CeeLo Green’s band at Coachella in 2011.

This was followed by signing a record deal with Open E Entertainment. Arielle then went on to collaborate with producer/songwriters Red Decibel Music Group on her California EP which was released by the label in 2014.

More recently she has operated out of her own studio space continuing to put out music at a quick pace, self-releasing her latest EP Mind Lion in February of 2018.

When asked how best to describe herself, Arielle said: “I’m a gypsy travelling, guitar-wielding, song-writing, flowy clothes wearing lady. I’ve got a hippie heartbeat, with an edgy rocker spirit.”

“Some say I’m a bit of a throw-back, since I’m pretty sure in some other lifetime I was raised in the 60s and 70s, soaking up the tie-dye love.”

“My music tells the rollercoaster story of life. As I know it. Possibly you, too?”

“It oozes and infuses of heartbreak, whole-hearted love, loss, whimsy dreams, hope, and a knowing that just ‘round the bend, a better day is near. I’ll never lose faith in that”

• Tickets are available for the gig at Bedfords Bar on February 10 at 3.00pm for £8.50 advance from here

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram