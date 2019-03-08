Rising pop band Anteros to headline The Waterfront in Norwich

Pop band Anteros. Photo: Supplied by Distiller Music Distiller Music

Anteros are set to headline The Waterfront in Norwich this week.

Kicking off in Norwich on April 7, then stopping at a further 10 cities across the country, the UK run will see indie pop band RedFaces filling the supporting slot.

This tour follows on from the release of their debut album When We Land which came out on March 22 via Distiller Records.

Having spent their formative years experimenting with dreamy indie pop, gritty electronic rock and shimmering disco, Anteros are a band who refuses to be typecast, proving their ability to nail any genre or idea they put their mind to.

Their new album brings all of this together into one masterful package creating a sound that is very refreshing.

With their latest single Drive On being premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1, along with various other accolades, it seems that Anteros are only just getting started.

