Video

Anne-Marie, Sundown Festival review: A pop masterclass which celebrated individuality

Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

Anne-Marie had the Sundown crowd singing like it was 2002 as she headlined the Saturday night at the festival at the Norfolk Showground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

After an evening which included Mabel and Jax Jones, it was time for the 28-year-old Essex-born singer to close the main stage and she did that with infectious energy, relatable songs and a unique powerhouse of a voice.

From the moment she opened with her top 10 hit Ciao Adios, or as some like to sing 'shower the horse', she had the predominately young crowd latching onto every lyric.

The hour set was a celebration of embracing individuality and this was best shown in Perfect to Me which every one in the crowd could relate to in some way.

MORE: All the pictures from Saturday at Sundown Festival

Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

The song began with video clips on the screen of what perfect means to different people and cameos from Ed Sheeran, James Arthur and Shawn Mendes got big cheers.

In between songs she gave little anecdotes about the meaning and inspiration for each song and gave instructions to the crowd including getting your trigger out for the hit Trigger.

She then got the crowd to sing the first verse and chorus of Clean Bandit's Rockabye which she featured on before showing everyone how the notes should sound.

The biggest reaction for the night came from her last two songs, 2002, which she wrote with Ed Sheeran, and FRIENDS which saw the crowd spelling out the six letter word at the top of their lungs.

Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Anne Marie headlining the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

It was an exciting performance from a singer-songwriter who has the talent, stage presence and individuality to have longevity within the music industry.