Anglia Square gets a ghoulish transformation for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:25 24 October 2018

The haunted taxi photo booth will be at Anglia Square for spook season. Photo: Coco Photo Booths

The haunted taxi photo booth will be at Anglia Square for spook season. Photo: Coco Photo Booths

Coco Photo Booths

Visitors to Anglia Square may be in for a fright as the centre receives a spooky transformation in honour of fright season.

Anglia SCARE will be taking over the shopping square from 10am until 3pm on Thursday October 25, offering hair raising activities plus the chance to win prizes for the whole family.

Scare lovers will be given their own ghoulish makeover by free face painters, before jumping into a haunted taxi to have their photo snapped.

Pictures from the photo BOOth will be posted on the Anglia Square Facebook page with the visitors invited to tag and like the photos for their chance to win a pair of tickets for any showing at Hollywood Cinema.

Organisers are encouraging people to get down early as the first 100 visitors will receive a Halloween tote bag packed with Trick or Treat themed goodies.

For more information on the event visit the Anglia Square website.

