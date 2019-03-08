Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Anglia Square: A Love Story choir on the hunt for members

PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 14 March 2019

Vox pops for the Anglia Square: A Love Story project Credit: Robert Eke

Vox pops for the Anglia Square: A Love Story project Credit: Robert Eke

Robert Eke

Norwich-based theatre company The Common Lot is launching a community choir for a project celebrating the heritage of Anglia Square.

Printmaking at Wensum Junior School Credit: Robert EkePrintmaking at Wensum Junior School Credit: Robert Eke

The group was awarded a National Lottery grant of £52,000 in 2018 to help celebrate the shopping centre’s history ahead of its £271m revamp which was approved by Norwich City Council in December.

The Common Lot are holding a launch event for the Anglia Square: A Love Story project on Sunday March 17 in the Octagon Chapel in Colegate, Norwich from 7pm with everyone welcome to attend.

They are looking for a choir, cast and crew, with no experience necessary, to perform at events in the city in the summer including a community theatre show and True Stories Live event.

The launch will be an opportunity to learn more about the research that has been undertaken by more than 40 local volunteers who have walked the streets, delved into archives and talked to those who have lived, worked and played in the area around Anglia Square.

Anglia Square Credit: Sonya DuncanAnglia Square Credit: Sonya Duncan

READ MORE: Anglia Square ‘love story’ project awarded £52,000 National Lottery money

They have explored the long history of the area from the earliest settlement, to the bombing in WW2 and the planning decisions of the 1960s that led to the development.

School children from Wensum Junior School have also photographed and studied the area ahead of the planned redevelopment.

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

These research findings are now being turned into songs, stories and performance.

The choir will meet every Monday 7pm to 9pm from 18 March.

Participation is free and open to all and for more information email angliasquarelovestory@googlemail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of employees made redundant following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Bubble tea and Japanese bakery to open in Norwich

Moya Bubble Tea will be opening in Castle Mall next month. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists