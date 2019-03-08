Video

Anglia Square: A Love Story choir on the hunt for members

Vox pops for the Anglia Square: A Love Story project Credit: Robert Eke Robert Eke

Norwich-based theatre company The Common Lot is launching a community choir for a project celebrating the heritage of Anglia Square.

Printmaking at Wensum Junior School Credit: Robert Eke Printmaking at Wensum Junior School Credit: Robert Eke

The group was awarded a National Lottery grant of £52,000 in 2018 to help celebrate the shopping centre’s history ahead of its £271m revamp which was approved by Norwich City Council in December.

The Common Lot are holding a launch event for the Anglia Square: A Love Story project on Sunday March 17 in the Octagon Chapel in Colegate, Norwich from 7pm with everyone welcome to attend.

They are looking for a choir, cast and crew, with no experience necessary, to perform at events in the city in the summer including a community theatre show and True Stories Live event.

The launch will be an opportunity to learn more about the research that has been undertaken by more than 40 local volunteers who have walked the streets, delved into archives and talked to those who have lived, worked and played in the area around Anglia Square.

Anglia Square Credit: Sonya Duncan Anglia Square Credit: Sonya Duncan

They have explored the long history of the area from the earliest settlement, to the bombing in WW2 and the planning decisions of the 1960s that led to the development.

School children from Wensum Junior School have also photographed and studied the area ahead of the planned redevelopment.

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes. The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

These research findings are now being turned into songs, stories and performance.

The choir will meet every Monday 7pm to 9pm from 18 March.

Participation is free and open to all and for more information email angliasquarelovestory@googlemail.com