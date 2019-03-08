Search

Sharon Van Etten to perform in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:07 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 28 June 2019

Sharon Van Etten. Picture: Ryan Pfluger

Sharon Van Etten. Picture: Ryan Pfluger

Ryan Pfluger

Sharon Van Etten is heading to Norwich following her recent world tour.

The show will take place on July 1 at The Waterfront in Norwich with support from Esya.

Originally from New Jersey, Sharon released her critically acclaimed fifth studio album Remind Me Tomorrow at the beginning of this year.

Her personal life has seen a large upheaval - she became a mother, starred in Netflix's The OA, appeared on the latest series of Twin Peaks, wrote her first score for Katherine Dieckman's feature movie Strange Weather and started studying psychology.

These changes have been reflected in her single Seventeen which showcases bigger sounds, synths and sees her stepping out from behind the keyboard and guitar on stage for the first time.

Seventeen describes the chain reaction of moving to a city bright-eyed, hearing the elders complain about the city changing and then being around long enough to know what they were talking about.

DIY magazine says that it "confirms her position as one of her generation's most compelling voices".

The album Remind Me Tomorrow brings together her passions for music, new careers, projects and lifelong roles. Q Magazine described it as "magnificent… a glorious stride into the unfamiliar".

- Tickets to see Sharon Van Etten at The Waterfront in Norwich on July 1 are available for £22.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

