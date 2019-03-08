Search

Living Colour to perform in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:35 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 10 July 2019

American rock band Living Colour. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR

American rock band Living Colour. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR

Supplied by Sonic PR

American rock superstars Living Colour are set to perform their classic debut album Vivid at a show in Norwich.

Along with a string of other UK dates, they will head to The Waterfront in Norwich on July 16 to play the album over 30 years after its initial release. Released in 1988 via Epic Records, this album includes the singles Cult of Personality, Open Letter (To A Landlord), Funny Vibe, Middle Man and Glamour Boys.

Produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones and Talking Heads), this seismic first effort was also notable for its guest appearances from none other than Chuck D, Flavour Flav and even Mick Jagger - who also contributed to the production of select tracks.

You may also want to watch:

Vivid was an instant success, hitting the No.6 spot in the Billboard 200 Chart and earning certifiable Double Platinum status after it became one of the most popular albums of the year.

For more than thirty years Living Colour have created, recorded and performed their own brand of heavy rock that draws as much inspiration from yesteryear soul men and rock gods as they do from post-bop jazz and boulevard shaking hip-hop.

- Tickets to their show at The Waterfront on July 16 are available for £25 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

'A pathetic display' – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor's Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

