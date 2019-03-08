Living Colour to perform in Norwich

American rock band Living Colour. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR Supplied by Sonic PR

American rock superstars Living Colour are set to perform their classic debut album Vivid at a show in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Along with a string of other UK dates, they will head to The Waterfront in Norwich on July 16 to play the album over 30 years after its initial release. Released in 1988 via Epic Records, this album includes the singles Cult of Personality, Open Letter (To A Landlord), Funny Vibe, Middle Man and Glamour Boys.

Produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones and Talking Heads), this seismic first effort was also notable for its guest appearances from none other than Chuck D, Flavour Flav and even Mick Jagger - who also contributed to the production of select tracks.

You may also want to watch:

Vivid was an instant success, hitting the No.6 spot in the Billboard 200 Chart and earning certifiable Double Platinum status after it became one of the most popular albums of the year.

For more than thirty years Living Colour have created, recorded and performed their own brand of heavy rock that draws as much inspiration from yesteryear soul men and rock gods as they do from post-bop jazz and boulevard shaking hip-hop.

- Tickets to their show at The Waterfront on July 16 are available for £25 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram