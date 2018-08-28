All Saints can’t wait to return to ‘really cool’ Norwich on latest tour

All Saints are heading to Norwich as part of their Testament tour

Nineties pop group All Saints speak to Louisa Baldwin about partying in Norfolk and appearing on Top of the Pops as their new tour comes to the city.

All Saints (left-right) Nicole, Shaznay, Natalie and Melanie ahead of a London gig in 2006 . Photo: PA Archive/PA Images All Saints (left-right) Nicole, Shaznay, Natalie and Melanie ahead of a London gig in 2006 . Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

The group, consisting of siblings Nicole and Natalie Appleton, Shaznay Lewis and Melanie Blatt, are performing at the UEA LCR on Saturday, December 1 and will play a mix of new songs from fifth album Testament and old favourites.

Since they first formed in 1993, they have sold more than 12 million records and their biggest hit ‘Never Ever’ won two BRIT awards for best British single and video.

Are you excited to go on tour and what can people expect?

Melanie: I am so excited for it, I love going on tour because we get to really let our hair down and just see all the band and just have a really great time.

I really appreciate the chance to be back on tour and sing live and do all the things we never got to do before.

Shaznay: For us, touring wasn’t really one of the things we did back in the day but we love having the opportunity to do shows as we can go in with our band and be really creative, especially with old songs.

We are mindful of making sure we keep the original songs in because everyone loves them and the songs they’ve grown up with so we can inject new life into them.

As far as knowing what to expect, we really take pride in making sure we do a really good, entertaining show.

People enjoy going down memory lane and hearing the old songs but also appreciate hearing the new ones too.

All Saints performing in 2006. Photo: Yui Mok/PA All Saints performing in 2006. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Why did you decide to get back together to do the Testament album?

Shaznay: When we got together and did the last album Red Flag it was the first time we’d made an album under our own umbrella as oppose to being signed to a label.

We enjoyed the process so much and when we finished that album we had more ideas so it inspired us to continue and write another one.

What is your favourite All Saints song, one of the older hits or newer songs?

Nicole: This is a really difficult one but I love ‘Who Do You Love’ from the new album but from the past my favourite is Beg.

Natalie: Like Nicole, I would say it’s tough to say my favourite but there is a lot of B-sides that I love and I also like Take The Key from our first album.

I love the whole Testament album and it’s our favourite one that we’ve done.

Reformed girl band All Saints (left-right) Nicole, Shaznay, Natalie and Melanie Blatt pose during a photocall ahead of their live concert as part of the 3FrontRoom, at Shepherds Bush Pavillion in west London. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Reformed girl band All Saints (left-right) Nicole, Shaznay, Natalie and Melanie Blatt pose during a photocall ahead of their live concert as part of the 3FrontRoom, at Shepherds Bush Pavillion in west London. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Melanie: As far as reaction with the audience goes, bigger hits like Never Ever for example where the audience joins in and the bit where Nicole speaks at the beginning is a joy to be part of and see.

Shaznay: I like them all for different reasons, like Natalie I love a lot of the B-sides and also the old ones people grew up with as when people sing them back to us it’s a nostalgic feeling for us all.

What has been the highlight of your 25 years as All Saints?

Melanie: I would say it’s probably when we first appeared on Top of the Pops - that was a big moment.

Is this your first time in Norwich or have you been here before?

Shaznay: We ended our last tour in Norwich and it is really cool - we didn’t get to look around much before as we came up in a tour bus but we ended up having our after party in a really lovely pub in the country and I used to go to Norwich with my school on holiday.

Nicole and Natalie, what is it like working with your sibling?

Natalie: It is an absolute privilege to work with my sister and I’m lucky I get to work with her and it’s family when I go away so I’m always at home.

Tickets are still available for All Saints online and the doors open at 6.30pm on December 1.