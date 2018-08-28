Aladdin panto cast undergo magic transformation ahead of Theatre Royal opening
PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 07 December 2018
2018
The cast of this year’s Aladdin pantomime are almost ready to transport audiences to Agrabah as dress rehearsals get underway.
The show is set to open at Norwich Theatre Royal on Wednesday, December 12 and stars Rik Makarem as Abanazar, best known for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, Channel 5’s Milkshake! presenter Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie and Steven Roberts from Hollyoaks as Aladdin.
Rehearsals are in full swing for the production and have been taking place over the last few weeks at the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society, near Dereham Road.
Richard Gauntlett, director and Widow Twankey, said: “It’s always exciting when you get onto the stage and you see all the new set, the costumes and all the effects.
“We’re really pleased with how it is all coming together and can’t wait to get our first audiences in next week to start the festive fun.”
Aladdin is at Norwich Theatre Royal from December 12 to January 13 and you can purchase tickets at the box office, online or by phone on 01603 630000.