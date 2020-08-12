Video

5 big comedy names announced for Norwich big top tent

Al Murray is one of the big comedy names that has been announced for Norwich Theatre's Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Archant

We may be in the midst of a global pandemic, but these big comedy names will definitely give you something to laugh about when they head to Norwich this summer.

Interlude is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle Interlude is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle

Norwich Theatre has announced the latest comedians joining the bill for Interlude, a six week programme of shows taking place in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens.

Interlude kicked off on Monday with Norfolk comic Karl Minns and there are plenty more acts bound to tickle your funny bone that are coming up.

Leading the latest line-up announcement is Al Murray, one of the most recognisable and successful comedians in the UK, who will perform as his alter-ego The Pub Landlord on September 14.

Suzi Ruffell has joined the bill for Interlude Picture: Aemen Sukkar/Supplied by Norwich Theatre Suzi Ruffell has joined the bill for Interlude Picture: Aemen Sukkar/Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Other famous faces heading to the city are stand-up star Seann Walsh on August 25, who was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, panel show favourite Suzi Ruffell on August 26, Simon Evans on August 27, who has a successful Radio 4 series, and award-winning comedian and presenter Russell Kane on September 4.

Popular Norwich-based comedian Nelson Gombakomba will also perform as part of the programme on August 24.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “After many months of lockdown, I think we all need some escapism and shows to make us laugh out loud.

“This incredible line-up, featuring some of the very best comedians on the circuit today and all favourites with our audiences at Theatre Royal and Playhouse, will absolutely do that.”

Comedian and presenter Russell Kane will also perform at Interlud Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Comedian and presenter Russell Kane will also perform at Interlud Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

The comedians already announced for Interlude, organised in partnership with Lost in Translation circus company, include Jimmy Carr (August 28), Paul Chowdhry (September 3) and Rachel Parris (September 9).

There is also a number of shows that have transferred from the original programme intended for Norwich Playhouse, including national treasures Ruby Wax (August 23), Simon Brodkin (September 9) and Mark Watson (September 20).

Caroline Richardson, Playhouse director at Norwich Theatre, said: ”It is just wonderful to be able to programme shows for everyone who loves theatre, to have joy and laughter again.”

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.