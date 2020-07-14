Video

Norwich pasta bar teams up with ice cream parlour to open outdoor dining area

Owner of Al Dente pasta bar Adriano Turco at the new outdoor dining area in St Giles Street, Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

You can now enjoy fresh pasta and ice cream al fresco as neighbouring Norwich businesses Al Dente and Sundaes Gelato in St Giles Street have joined forced to open an outdoor dining area.

Al Dente has been open in St Giles Street since 2017. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Al Dente has been open in St Giles Street since 2017. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

With both places losing capacity inside due to coronavirus, they are making up for it outside and were recently granted permission from Norwich City Council to use the nearby empty green space, opposite Oxfam, for additional seating.

It boasts 17 benches, which are all spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines, and customers can bring takeaway food from both businesses to enjoy there.

For Al Dente owner Adriano Turco, who opened the pasta bar in November 2017, adapting has been “vital” during lockdown and they have remained open throughout doing takeaways and operating as a deli.

Al Dente owner Adriano Turco at the new outdoor seating area in St Giles Street, Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Al Dente owner Adriano Turco at the new outdoor seating area in St Giles Street, Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Turco, who is originally from Sicily, said: “We have always had a deli shop on site so the first thing we did was shuffled around the restaurant and moved it to the front and increased the range of products.

“We also did around 400 to 500 meals a week for staff at the N&N for around four weeks.

“It has been vital to adapt and staying open helped keep the brand name alive and we have gained new customers.”

Now Al Dente has been allowed to reopen fully, it has two options for diners with the main restaurant, which has spaced out tables and some Perspex screens, or outside just down the street.

Al Dente pasta bar has teamed up with Sundaes Gelato to open a new outdoor seating area in St Giles Street Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Al Dente pasta bar has teamed up with Sundaes Gelato to open a new outdoor seating area in St Giles Street Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The menu has a “playful concept” where customers can choose a type of pasta, sauce, including pesto and beef ragù, and toppings such as garlic mushrooms and king prawns.

Mr Turco added: “When we reopened we knew an outside area that made up for the loss of inside space would be vital.

“We put in a joint application with Sundaes Gelato as we have the same landlord so it made sense to team up with our neighbours and have a louder voice.

Al Dente continued as a takeaway and deli during lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Al Dente continued as a takeaway and deli during lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We opened on Saturday and the reaction was fantastic and it has sparked the curiosity of everyone that has walked past.”

The Al Dente restaurant has also reopened with social distancing measures in place. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Al Dente restaurant has also reopened with social distancing measures in place. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN