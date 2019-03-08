Airbourne review: brought the loud, raucous and unstoppable energy they are known for

Airbourne headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Daniel Smith

I first saw Airbourne perform 5 years ago at Wembley Arena whilst they were supporting Black Stone Cherry on tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

Even though The Nick Rayns LCR is nearly a tenth of the size of Wembley, Airbourne still brought the same loud, raucous and unstoppable energy they are known for.

The night started with UK based duo Cellar Door Moon Crow, brothers Phil and Tom Goodwin, who kicked the evening off with their mix of in-your face noisy rock-n-roll.

The boys clearly draw inspiration from the Beastie Boys and Rage Against The Machine, but have their own unique sound that you can't classify into any particular genre.

Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

The brothers played a mix of originals from their debut album "You Got This" and covers from Led Zeppelin and ACDC, even mixing in popular singalong choruses from the covers into their own songs. It was infectiously fun and energetic, and left the crowd ready for the next act.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown were second to take to the stage bringing their bluesy, hard rock straight from Nashville, Tennessee.

From the moment the band ran onto the stage, they picked up straight from where Cellar Door Moon Crow left off, opening with an up-tempo crowd pleaser Drive Me Mad. Their set didn't really slow down enough for anyone in the crowd to go the bar in fear of missing any of the non-stop action happening on stage.

Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Cellar Door Moon Crow supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

There's cool and then there's swagger. Tyler Bryant oozes both. He's an energetic front man with a soulful, screaming, southern rock voice to match. You can tell the rest of the band are equally as talented as they work so well together. Other highlights include "House on Fire" and the finale Lipstick Wonder Woman.

At 9.30pm, the lights dropped and the theme from Terminator 2 bellowed from the speakers to the roar of the Norwich crowd. Airbourne flew onto the stage kicking off proceedings with their high energy classic Raise The Flag. The Nick Rayns LCR building erupted as the Aussie boys set alight the building, somehow surpassing the intensity and volume of the previous two acts to a whole new level.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Joel O' Keefe is like a man possessed, oozing energy as the band covered every inch of the stage.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

The crowd belted out the next song Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast along with the band and neither party had time to catch their breath until a short break after the fourth song.

Airbourne bring a whole new meaning to crowd interaction, from Joel stopping their set to pour a dozen whiskey and colas that he then threw into the crowd, to getting on to the shoulders of a roadie during Girls In Black to play an extended solo.

The band played an extended encore of Ready to Rock and Runnin' Wild and were darting around the stage playing up to the loyal crowd right up until the last second.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

As I left The LCR, ears ringing and covered in water, sweat and beer, it left no doubt in my mind that Airbourne are every bit as exciting, crazy, loud and entertaining as they were 5 years ago.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting Airbourne at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

Airbourne headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Airbourne headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith

Airbourne headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith Airbourne headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 13th November 2019. Picture: Daniel Smith