

Actress who grew up in Norwich to star in Call The Midwife

PUBLISHED: 14:33 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 23 January 2019

Lisa Ellis, who attended Costessey High School, will appear in Sundays episode of the BBC One drama playing Betty Marwick (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian



A woman who was first inspired to become an actress when she was at school in Norwich is to appear in an upcoming episode of Call The Midwife.

Call the Midwife S8 EP3- Picture Shows: Valerie Dyer (JENNIFER KIRBY), Betty Marwick (LISA ELLIS) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: Ollie UptonCall the Midwife S8 EP3- Picture Shows: Valerie Dyer (JENNIFER KIRBY), Betty Marwick (LISA ELLIS) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: Ollie Upton

Lisa Ellis, who attended Costessey High School, will appear in Sunday’s episode of the BBC One drama playing Betty Marwick, a central character who requires the help of the midwives at Nonnatus House.

No stranger to the small screen, Ms Ellis, who currently lives in London, has also appeared in Eastenders, Doctors, Holby City and in the 2016 drama Rillington Place about the serial killer John Christie.

Ms Ellis’ parents, who still live Costessey, said: “It’s strange seeing [Lisa] on TV, she’s been in several things, she’s got a good CV.

“She always wanted to be an actor ever since she got a part in a high school play, the rest is history.

Call The Midwife S8 - EP3 Dr Patrick Turner (STEPHEN MCGANN), Valerie Dyer (JENNIFER KIRBY), Betty Marwick (LISA ELLIS) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: Ollie UptonCall The Midwife S8 - EP3 Dr Patrick Turner (STEPHEN MCGANN), Valerie Dyer (JENNIFER KIRBY), Betty Marwick (LISA ELLIS) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: Ollie Upton

“[We] don’t usually watch Call The Midwife but [we] definitely will be this time.”

