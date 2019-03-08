Search

Norwich Access Creative College students celebrate success at Awards Showcase

PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 24 July 2019

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

Geena Sharma-Singh

Students from the Norwich branch of Access Creative College (ACC), the UK's leading games, music and media college, celebrated their success at the recent ACC Awards Showcase.

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-SinghThe Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

The regional awards night took place at Epic Studios in Norwich where students and members of the faculty gathered to celebrate and recognise new creative talent, whilst also rewarding educational success.

With a variety of awards up for grabs, four of the Magdalen Street centre's students also scooped a national accolade.

These included Rose Evans winning Best Song, Jaydon Freezer bagging Best Game, Ryan Drake winning Best Games Design and Development and Kaley Gimson claiming the prize for Events/Live Sound Progress Award.

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-SinghThe Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

John Taylor, Managing Director of Access Creative College, commented, "Congratulations to all the winners, with thanks to everyone who was nominated for making our judges work so hard in making some difficult decisions this year!"

"What is a common thread with the winning nominees is their passion, commitment and often a supportive and collaborative approach with other students. These awards serve as a reminder of the breadth of talent, excellence and determination that we encounter throughout our student body and I hope that everyone who was nominated, whether they won or not, feels justly proud of their achievements."

The Access Creative College Norwich winners are:

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-SinghThe Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

Music

Best Band - Vapour

Best Producer - Christopher Barwise

The Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-SinghThe Access Creative College Awards Showcase 2019 at Epic Studios. Picture: Geena Sharma-Singh

Best Solo Artist - Lily-Ann Reeve

Best Song - Rose Evans

Music Student of the Year - Rutendo

Music Progress Award - Kyle Davy

Games

Best Game - Jaydon Frazer

Best Games Art - Luna Clavijo Rosas

Best Game Design and Development - Ryan Drake

Games Student of the Year - Maxwell Walton

Media

Best Video/Film - Billy Hewitt

Best Photo - Adrian Rzoska

Media Progress Award - Annabelle Morling

Events

Events/Live Sound Student of the Year - Dylan Barber

Events/Live Sound Progress Award - Kaley Grimson Smith

