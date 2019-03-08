Norwich Access Creative College students celebrate success at Awards Showcase
PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 24 July 2019
Geena Sharma-Singh
Students from the Norwich branch of Access Creative College (ACC), the UK's leading games, music and media college, celebrated their success at the recent ACC Awards Showcase.
The regional awards night took place at Epic Studios in Norwich where students and members of the faculty gathered to celebrate and recognise new creative talent, whilst also rewarding educational success.
With a variety of awards up for grabs, four of the Magdalen Street centre's students also scooped a national accolade.
These included Rose Evans winning Best Song, Jaydon Freezer bagging Best Game, Ryan Drake winning Best Games Design and Development and Kaley Gimson claiming the prize for Events/Live Sound Progress Award.
John Taylor, Managing Director of Access Creative College, commented, "Congratulations to all the winners, with thanks to everyone who was nominated for making our judges work so hard in making some difficult decisions this year!"
"What is a common thread with the winning nominees is their passion, commitment and often a supportive and collaborative approach with other students. These awards serve as a reminder of the breadth of talent, excellence and determination that we encounter throughout our student body and I hope that everyone who was nominated, whether they won or not, feels justly proud of their achievements."
The Access Creative College Norwich winners are:
Music
Best Band - Vapour
Best Producer - Christopher Barwise
Best Solo Artist - Lily-Ann Reeve
Best Song - Rose Evans
Music Student of the Year - Rutendo
Music Progress Award - Kyle Davy
Games
Best Game - Jaydon Frazer
Best Games Art - Luna Clavijo Rosas
Best Game Design and Development - Ryan Drake
Games Student of the Year - Maxwell Walton
Media
Best Video/Film - Billy Hewitt
Best Photo - Adrian Rzoska
Media Progress Award - Annabelle Morling
Events
Events/Live Sound Student of the Year - Dylan Barber
Events/Live Sound Progress Award - Kaley Grimson Smith