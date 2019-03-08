Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 20°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

A View from the Bridge review: an immensely powerful and enjoyable production

PUBLISHED: 10:35 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 23 July 2019

A View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean Owen

A View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean Owen

Reflective Arts

Miller's classic tragedy of lust and betrayal is given a bold and confident reworking in this stylish Maddermarket production.

A View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean OwenA View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean Owen

The set is stripped back to little more than a square of white flooring, a solitary chair, and a plain backdrop that serves as a screen for shadow plays throughout the action.

The colour is instead provided by lawyer Alfieri, whose narrator role is beefed up with additional dialogue and stage time, roaming through the action as Brooklyn longshoreman Eddie becomes increasingly frustrated at his niece Catherine's developing relationship with illegal immigrant Rodolfo, to the concern of both Eddie's wife Bea and Rodolfo's brother Marco.

Greg Lindsay-Smith rises magnificently to the call as Alfieri, the wise but impotent commentator who, like the audience, can anticipate what is going to happen but can do nothing to prevent it.

As Eddie, Nick Meir is a study of masculine frustration: tense, troubled, terrified of acknowledging his taboo desires. The opening of act two, where he returns worse for alcohol, is brilliantly played: a slight off-balance to his deportment conveys everything we need to know.

A View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean OwenA View from the Bridge. Picture: Sean Owen

You may also want to watch:

Miller is sometimes criticised for the two female parts being underwritten but Panda Monium gives Beatrice plenty of character: a strong woman that guides her niece and stands up to her husband. Similarly Nyree Williams turns in robust and believable Catherine.

Jose Tarouca's Marco is brooding and dark while Ben Prudence as Rodolfo is contrastingly slight, literally given their physical differences as demanded by Miller's tale.

Jez Pike's direction and design takes several liberties with the script. The boldness mostly plays off but the focus on Alfieri dislocates us a little from the meat of the play, and Catherine's girlish fascination with Eddie is almost entirely excised. The shadow plays sometimes work well - such as suggesting the secretary at Alfieri's office - but can feel like a conceit in search of a purpose.

On its own terms though this is an immensely powerful and enjoyable production, and a View not to be missed.

- A View from the Bridge continues at the Maddermarket Theatre, Norwich until Saturday, July 27, 2019.

- Tickets are available from the Maddermarket Theatre's website

Most Read

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Former Norwich headteacher to return to education as new academy principal

Jim Nixon, who is to become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy. Pic: Ormiston Denes Academy.

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

Most Read

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Former Norwich headteacher to return to education as new academy principal

Jim Nixon, who is to become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy. Pic: Ormiston Denes Academy.

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘It was a bit of a shock’ - city street closed due to fire in tower block flat

Residents in Grosvenor House on Prince of Wales Road were evacuated due to smoke from a fire in a upper storey flat just before 3pm on Tuesday, July 23rd Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

The inside line ahead of King’s Lynn Stars’ big clash at home to Peterborough

There's a huge night of racing for King's Lynn Stars' fans when Peterborough head to west Norfolk Picture: Ian Burt

‘Vulnerable patients can deteriorate quickly’- warning for elderly people to stay indoors and keep hydrated in hot weather

People are being urged to check on elderly neighbours and relatives in the hot weather. Photo Getty Images

Was church world of the 18th century really that different to that of today?

James Marston says there are plenty of similarities between life in the church now and 250 years ago
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists