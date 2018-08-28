Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

A Vegan Christmas Market is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 12 December 2018

Hazel Needham

Vegan Christmas Fair

Vegan Christmas Fair

Archant

An historic Norwich venue will be hosting a vegan festival this weekend, with all funds set to be donated to animal charities.

Norwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena LouNorwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena Lou

Shena Louise has organised the third annual Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival, after last year’s event saw more than 1,400 animal lovers browse the stalls.

The event at St Andrew’s Hall will run from 10am to 4pm and will include live music from the Norwich Community Choir and the City of Norwich Brass Band.

Members of the UK Sea Shepherd Conservation Charity will take the stage at 12pm for an environmental talk.

Representatives from a range of charities will also be available for questions throughout the day.

Norwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena LouNorwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena Lou

National groups such as Action for Greyhounds and the League Against Cruel Sports will have stalls, as well as Shena’s own Lincolnshire-based Pudz Animal Sanctuary.

There will be independent businesses selling Christmas food and gifts alongside plastic-free sanitary towels and straws, as well as biodegradable glitter and make up wipes.

Tickets to the festival are £2 on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Former wrestler denies threatening pub staff and saying he’d ‘do him in’

The Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide