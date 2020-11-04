Circus troupe to turn Christmas classic on its head at Norwich Theatre Royal
PUBLISHED: 13:48 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 04 November 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
Lost in Translation Circus will send audiences into a spin when it brings its twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to the Norwich Theatre Royal stage.
The company, based at The Oak Circus Centre in Oak Street, created A Circus Carol last year for the Norwich Playhouse as an alternative to pantomime.
Following its sell-out success, the show is transferring to the Theatre Royal stage for the venue’s socially distanced festive programme A Right Royal Christmas, running from December 16 to 24.
After the government announcement of a second lockdown from November 5 until December 2, Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker released a statement saying he remains “absolutely committed” to welcoming audiences back.
Massi Rossetti, 39, and Annabel Carberry, 38, set up Lost in Translation Circus in 2011 and it has been in its current Norwich base since 2016, where the company rehearses shows to tour around the world.
READ MORE: Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown
Speaking about A Circus Carol, Ms Carberry said: “It is a lot of different circus skills, so we’ve got hula hoops, juggling and acrobats and lots of different aerial skills, which are really well blended into the narrative.
“We are using last year’s show as a foundation, but it will be bigger and bolder to fit the bigger venue.”
During lockdown, Lost in Translation offered online circus classes and teamed up with Norwich Theatre to run Interlude in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens.
The Oak Circus Centre, home to Lost in Translation Circus, also received £51,479 of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund in October.
Mr Rosetti said: “Thanks to the fact we have a great relationship with Norwich Theatre, we came together for Interlude as we wanted to make sure the arts were still alive.
READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows
“We went over the first mountain and were coming down and now there is another mountain to go for a month with this lockdown.
“I am optimistic the show will go ahead and I think the government is doing the lockdown now to allow us to have a Christmas.”
Buy tickets for A Circus Carol at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.