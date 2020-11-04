Video

Circus troupe to turn Christmas classic on its head at Norwich Theatre Royal

The Lost in Translation cast of Circus Carol in rehearsal. From left, Danielle Summers, Matthew Green, Massi Rossetti and Lawrence Swaddle with Natasha Rushbrooke (above), Annabel Carberry, and Tilly Hudspith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Lost in Translation Circus will send audiences into a spin when it brings its twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to the Norwich Theatre Royal stage.

The Lost in Translation cast of Circus Carol during rehearsals. From left, front, Danielle Summers and Matthew Green. Centre, Annabel Carberry, Lawrence Swaddle, and Tilly Hudspith. Back, Massi Rossetti and Natasha Rushbrooke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lost in Translation cast of Circus Carol during rehearsals. From left, front, Danielle Summers and Matthew Green. Centre, Annabel Carberry, Lawrence Swaddle, and Tilly Hudspith. Back, Massi Rossetti and Natasha Rushbrooke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The company, based at The Oak Circus Centre in Oak Street, created A Circus Carol last year for the Norwich Playhouse as an alternative to pantomime.

Following its sell-out success, the show is transferring to the Theatre Royal stage for the venue’s socially distanced festive programme A Right Royal Christmas, running from December 16 to 24.

After the government announcement of a second lockdown from November 5 until December 2, Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker released a statement saying he remains “absolutely committed” to welcoming audiences back.

Massi Rossetti, 39, and Annabel Carberry, 38, set up Lost in Translation Circus in 2011 and it has been in its current Norwich base since 2016, where the company rehearses shows to tour around the world.

Danielle Summers on the trapeze during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Danielle Summers on the trapeze during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking about A Circus Carol, Ms Carberry said: “It is a lot of different circus skills, so we’ve got hula hoops, juggling and acrobats and lots of different aerial skills, which are really well blended into the narrative.

“We are using last year’s show as a foundation, but it will be bigger and bolder to fit the bigger venue.”

During lockdown, Lost in Translation offered online circus classes and teamed up with Norwich Theatre to run Interlude in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens.

Matthew Green during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Matthew Green during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Oak Circus Centre, home to Lost in Translation Circus, also received £51,479 of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund in October.

Mr Rosetti said: “Thanks to the fact we have a great relationship with Norwich Theatre, we came together for Interlude as we wanted to make sure the arts were still alive.

“We went over the first mountain and were coming down and now there is another mountain to go for a month with this lockdown.

Massi Rossetti, left, as Christmas Present, and Lawrence Swaddle as Scrooge during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Massi Rossetti, left, as Christmas Present, and Lawrence Swaddle as Scrooge during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I am optimistic the show will go ahead and I think the government is doing the lockdown now to allow us to have a Christmas.”

Buy tickets for A Circus Carol at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Tilly Hudspith during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Tilly Hudspith during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Annabel Carberry during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Annabel Carberry during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Natasha Rushbrooke during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Natasha Rushbrooke during the Lost in Translation rehearsals of Circus Carol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY