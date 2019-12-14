Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

A Circus Carol review:a charming pick-me-up of a show that makes you giggle and gasp

PUBLISHED: 18:33 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 14 December 2019

James Goffin

Lost in Translation Circus team during rehearsals for A Circus Carol. Matthew Green as Marley perfects his juggling, with Lawrence Swaddle as Scrooge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lost in Translation Circus team during rehearsals for A Circus Carol. Matthew Green as Marley perfects his juggling, with Lawrence Swaddle as Scrooge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Dicken's classic festive tale is given a lively and captivating revamp in this intriguing new production.

The Lost in Translation Circus team as they prepare for their production of A Circus Carol. From left, front row, Natasha Rushbrooke, Roisin Morris, and Matthew Green. Back, Sara Berni, Lawrence Swaddle, Massimiliano Rossetti, and Annabel Carberry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lost in Translation Circus team as they prepare for their production of A Circus Carol. From left, front row, Natasha Rushbrooke, Roisin Morris, and Matthew Green. Back, Sara Berni, Lawrence Swaddle, Massimiliano Rossetti, and Annabel Carberry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Taking a tumble across the road from their Oak Street base, Norwich circus troupe Lost in Translation have made the most of the intimate Norwich Playhouse stage to create a show packed with aerial and chain work, juggling, gymnastics, and balance.

There is also a lot of humour mixed in with the occasionally darker narrative of A Christmas Carol. The story is amended and abridged for the pacey 70-minute run - there's no sign of Cratchit or Tiny Tim - but it keeps true to the spirits of the original, with Scrooge (Laurence Swaddle) visited by the ghosts of Christmas past (Roisin Morris), present (Massimilano Rossetti), and future (Natasha Rushbrooke).

Dramaturg Kevin Toolis and director Rossetti do a good job of integrating circus elements and narrative - whether literally in Christmas past or more abstractly in the floorwork of Christmas present. The aerial finale of 'future' is harder to place in the plot, but the visual razzle dazzle makes up for the momentarily-absent storyline.

Norwich-born Rushbrooke is impressive on the vertical hand canes, Morris and Rossetti are a delightful partnership in the aerial work, and Annabel Carberry is a master of the hoops. Swaddle and Matthew Green mesh perfectly in a juggling routine, with characterful supporting performances from Sara Berni throughout.

Peter Reynolds provides a live soundtrack to the show, combining electronica, traditional carols, and an eclectic mix of saxophone and accordion.

Overall this is a charming pick-me-up of a show, that makes you giggle and makes you gasp. The compact run-time and £15 top ticket price make it a perfect treat to slip into a Christmas night out or a matinee break from hitting the shops. You'd have to be a real humbug not to leave with a smile.

- A Circus Carol continues at Norwich Playhouse until Saturday, December 21.

- Tickets are available from Norwich Playhouse's website

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

New landlords give first look inside Norwich pub

The pub's new landlords, Jason and Julia Carter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

New landlords give first look inside Norwich pub

The pub's new landlords, Jason and Julia Carter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Pukki injury scare following a ninth Premier League goal for City ace in 1-1 Leicester draw

Teemu Pukki fractured a toe in a challenge with Ricardo Pereira after notching his ninth Premier League goal of the season at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki notched his ninth Premier League goal of the season at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City - Canaries display resilient streak as they hold in-form Foxes to a draw

Teemu Pukki wheels away in celebration after netting the opening goal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries halt rampant Foxes form with fine away draw

Can Teemu Pukki fire Norwich to success at Leciester? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists