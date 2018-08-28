Search

A and Wheatus review: It was evident they had worked really hard to put on a fantastic show

PUBLISHED: 12:37 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 20 November 2018

A headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Hollie Crofts-Morris

Hollie Crofts-Morris

Local band A played to an energetic crowd at The Waterfront in Norwich last night, as part of their Hi Fi Serious tour, with support from InMe and Wheatus.

As the tour name suggests, A played their iconic album Hi Fi Serious in full - leaving hit single Nothing till later on in the setlist.

Jason Perry (lead singer of A) entertained the crowd, whilst wearing a deliveroo outfit, clearly not taking himself too seriously. He poked fun at his bandmates, especially Dougie Poynter (famous for his band McFly), as well as their merchandise, and even some local towns - he was clearly comfortable on stage and enjoying the experience.

Their performance was strong, Jasons recognisable voice worked perfectly with the polished instrumentals and the crowd were singing along throughout the performance.

Having previously joked about having to practice for their performance, it was evident they had worked really hard to put on a fantastic show - it was a real joy to watch, and hard not to join in.

The support acts were well chosen and they both successfully got the crowd ready for the main act, especially Wheatus. Famous for their iconic song ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ (released in the year 2000) the band joked that the audience would be too young to remember their first album (flashbacks to me begging my mum to purchase it for me because of the ‘parental guidance’ sticker on the front, and promptly being told no).

They opened with a cover by Rush and played songs off a variety of their albums, finishing (of course) with their infamous hit. This was a great moment with everyone singing along to every word and really livening up the room in preparation for A.

It really was a fantastic night, and I’m sure I’m not the only person that has lost their voice from singing (shouting) along! Fingers crossed they return to Norwich soon.

